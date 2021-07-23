He-Man Fans Are Loving Masters Of The Universe: Revelation

Masters of the Universe: Revelation finally debuted on Netflix this Friday, delivering the first batch of episodes of Kevin Smith’s much-anticipated relaunch of the beloved franchise. Billed as a continuation of the original 1980s cartoon, the animated series is really much more subversive than the marketing may have suggested, serving up a mature, surprising revisionist take on this universe.

As with any bold reimagining of a popular IP, the show is generating a lot of discussion online. Some are loving the twists and turns of Revelation, while others were hoping for something more traditional. Critics are certainly loving it, though, and on the whole, Twitter users are mostly heaping praise on what Smith and his team have cooked up.

Watched episode 1 of #mastersoftheuniverserevelation! Woah! The reveals and twist and turns already! Was legit shocked at episodes end! Animation was spectacular. and absolutely loved all the voice work so far! The use of the art in the intro, is brilliant! Another tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Ll0hRkkJRF — Adam (Prince of Eternia) May be He-Man! 🇮🇹 (@Adam_LeafsFan) July 23, 2021

It’s beautiful – no doubt about it.

I just finished watching the first 5 episodes of Masters of the Universe revelation, beautiful no doubt about it, I hope they will air the rest soon!!!#MastersoftheUniverse #mastersoftheuniverserevelation pic.twitter.com/7UgFOWe1Lx — Akira Fudo's Belt (@AkiraFudoBelt) July 23, 2021

As well as the visuals, the all-star voice cast is receiving acclaim.

Just fantastic first 5 Episodes on Netflix today and it is fantastic really well done by Kevin Smith



Can’t wait for more #mastersoftheuniverserevelation



Awesome cast and this just naming a few



Chris Wood – He-Man

Mark Hamill – Skeletor

Sarah Michelle Gellar – Teela pic.twitter.com/qcW4KZpQWd — Phil clague (@WinchesterKane) July 23, 2021

OK, so the crux of the problem for its critics is that Revelation puts Teela in the protagonist role, whereas the marketing emphasized He-Man’s importance. This is rubbing some up the wrong way.

I don’t know why @ThatKevinSmith lied about the new #HeMan show.



If you wanted it to be about #Teela, fine, but the promotion was misleading.



Many of us fans were hoping for a true continuation of the show. #mastersoftheuniverserevelation #kevinsmithlied pic.twitter.com/QptjVRuxl8 — ReporterX (@Citizen28991852) July 23, 2021

On the other hand, there’s a lot of love for Teela going around, so it all balances out.

I don't understand all the bad hype over #mastersoftheuniverserevelation I just watched the 1st part and was pleasantly surprised, so what if Teela was the main character, she's a bad ass, looking forward to the 2nd part. Great job @ThatKevinSmith let the haters hate. — My dog thinks I'm cool. (@timbell72) July 23, 2021

“A great sequel to the original”.

Wow! I was suprised by just how good #MastersoftheUniverseRevelation actually was. The original was a big part of my childhood & the new show felt like a great sequel to the original. It's gonna be a long wait for part 2. pic.twitter.com/PrF0aDbe4B — AT (@photofan9000) July 23, 2021

EPIC!

EPIC ! Feel like a kid again. Kevin Smith and team have done an amazing job at bringing He-Man to today’s audience yet keeping true to the original. Can’t wait for part 2 !! #mastersoftheuniverserevelation pic.twitter.com/tewXMXUQfJ — Craig (@C80per) July 23, 2021

*Skeletor voice* Curse you, Kevin Smith…

Now I'm emotionally invested in #MastersoftheUniverse and have to wait who knows how long until part 2. Thanks @ThatKevinSmith @netflix #mastersoftheuniverserevelation pic.twitter.com/fgSEgjJDyZ — Wes Gift, MBA, 1/2 MFA (@WesWritesStuff) July 23, 2021

While the series does make some huge changes to the lore, with episode 1 turning the status quo on its head in a major way, Smith has clearly approached it from a place of love for both the original and many other 80s classics as well, with this first season slotting in homages to everything from Superman II to Indiana Jones. Smith’s also revealed that Star Wars and Marvel were influences on the show’s style and approach.

You can find all five episodes of Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 on Netflix now. Part 2 is due to follow sometime later this year.