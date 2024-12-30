‘He never wanted to leave’: Pat Sajak allegedly determined to steal Ryan Seacrest’s spot as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host after ‘forced’ retirement

Pat Sajak might have left Wheel of Fortune earlier this year, but don’t think for a second that he’s done with the iconic and long-running game show. Sources now claim the longtime host is desperate to reclaim his throne, and it’s stirring up some serious drama behind the scenes.

Recommended Videos

On Sunday, Dec. 29, an insider revealed to Radar Online that Sajak’s vigor to host the show replenished when he returned to do a special holiday episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. “Pat got an amazing show of support when he was on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune recently, and it’s revived his drive to be host on the original again as well,” the insider said.

The 78-year-old said farewell to his longtime hosting gig earlier this summer, but is now said to be looking for a way back in. Click to read more👇 https://t.co/qmnBHOCYlB — Radar Online (@radar_online) December 29, 2024

According to the source, it’s not just about a fleeting wish as Sajak, 78, is allegedly dead set on coming back. “Even if it’s not now, in a couple of years, he’ll do it.”

Sajak’s final show as the official host aired on June 7. During his farewell speech, he graciously thanked his avid viewers but did not drop hints about possible controversies that led to his departure. “I’ve always felt this job came with a responsibility to keep this daily half-hour a safe place for family fun… Thank you for allowing me into your lives.”

But now Radar‘s tipster claims that Sajak actually never wanted to exit the show he had been hosting for 41 years. “The truth is he never wanted to leave in the first place, they forced his hand, and now he wants his old job back.”

On this date in 1981, Pat Sajak made his debut as the host of Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/DXK16uzlxY — ryry (@teamryry32) December 28, 2024

For now, Sajak is reportedly biding his time, accepting part-time hosting gigs while waiting for Seacrest’s seat to cool down. The insider continued, “Ryan may have a multiyear deal, but Pat doesn’t think Ryan will be able to stick with it for the long term, and he’ll be waiting in the wings to take over.”

As for Seacrest, well, let’s just say he’s not thrilled about Sajak’s plan. “Ryan thinks Pat’s pathetic and is being a sore loser. His [Ryan’s] ratings are great, he’s getting paid big bucks and he’s getting along with Vanna (White) better than ever. The way Ryan sees it, Pat doesn’t have a chance and is wasting his time,” said the source, who noted, “There was a reason why Pat lost the gig. He blew it.”

Sajak’s fall from grace came after years of on-air gaffes, questionable jokes, and a growing rift between him and the show’s producers. According to Radar, executives grew weary of his tendency to belittle contestants and make awkward comments that didn’t land.

But while many fans may have forgiven Pat’s missteps, the question remains: Will he be able to reclaim his crown? The insider believes so. “Many would like to see more of him in the future, and that’s what Pat’s counting on. He’s going to nudge Ryan out little by little to the point where he’ll probably want to leave.”

Before leaving his position, Sajak revealed earlier this year that he never wanted to stay too long in the job, always preferring to leave before it felt forced. He said he didn’t want to still be hosting on his deathbed.

Having filmed over 8,000 episodes of Wheel of Fortune, Sajak’s departure was hardly a surprise. He’d made peace with it long before announcing his retirement in June 2023. After all, at the age of 78 and with a jaw-dropping salary of $15 million per season, Sajak had earned the luxury of stepping down to enjoy time with family.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy