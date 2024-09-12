Why is Pat Sajak returning to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ after Ryan Seacrest’s debut?

Earlie this year, Pat Sajak bid a fond farewell to Wheel of Fortune viewers and those he worked with, including the incomparable Vanna White. Now, Sajak is returning for another spin, despite Ryan Seacrest having taken over for him.

For 41 years, Sajak served as the host of the show which, thanks in part to him, became one of the most popular game shows ever produced. Sajak’s longevity is thanks his likability, his good-natured casual approach to the contestants, his natural wit, and — despite all of that — his ability to not make the show about him. He was the perfect captain of the Wheel of Fortune ship.

Ryan Seacrest makes his debut as the new Wheel of Fortune host pic.twitter.com/IxvcLvz2KD — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) September 9, 2024

However, in an odd twist, his goodbye back in May was not really his final goodbye to the show. He had a contract for one more year, but for the popular spin-off (pun sadly intended) called Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which actually enters season 5. Sajak had been doing double duty for the last 4 years between the two puzzling shows.

Despite Ryan Seacrest’s debut as the new host of the non-celebrity version, Sajak gets to fulfill his Celebrity contract and, thanks in part to the famous players, will likely fly high the ratings while Seacrest tries to settle in to his new role.

I get that Wheel of Fortune replaced Pat Sajak because he retired, but why did they have to change the entire set?! #WheelOfFortune — Simcha Genesove (@SimchaG) September 9, 2024

Unfortunately for Ryan, his premiere week is not exactly receiving rave reviews, though a lot of the naysaying seems unfair. Viewers are so familiar with Sajak that they likely just need more time to get used to Seacrest. It doesn’t help that the set was widely criticized for being pretty dry. The look is just, well, blue with some gold circles. It’s a strange visual considering all of the previous looks the show has had, which were anything but dry.

The very plain look might be an attempt to change things, but the only element that really should change is the addition, maybe, of one new puzzle idea.

It makes one wonder whether the overall look of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will be more appealing, which may lead to higher viewership numbers for Sajak over Seacrest, when all the producers needed was to change what the digital screens show behind Seacrest.

This is the last night of summer reruns, although having cable and streaming services means never having to say goodbye. Looking forward to Season 5 of @celebritywof on @ABCNetwork this fall, as well as what’s coming next. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) September 6, 2024

Pat Sajak’s triumphant return will air on Oct 14 on ABC with a time still yet to be announced, though if last season is any indication, then some time around 9pm est. would likely be the target.

Pat Sajak’s non-retirement retirement will likely serve to give Seacrest a headache, as the legend stays on board for another year during Seacrest’s premiere season. Since Ryan is a celebrity, though, maybe he can actually be a contestant and have some fun with Sajak, which might prove to be a good way to warm up Wheel audiences.

