Marvel fans, have you recovered from the Loki finale yet? Last week’s episode 6 blew our minds as it introduced Jonathan Majors into the MCU, with the Lovecraft Country star set to serve as “the new Thanos” going forward. He’s playing Kang the Conqueror, the time-travelling tyrant known for his various variant forms. In Loki, we met arguably his most agreeable variant, He Who Remains, the true ruler of the TVA who dwelled in the Citadel at the End of Time.

Now that the secret is out of the bag and the whole internet knows that Kang is coming, Disney Plus has released a new poster for Loki which showcases Majors’ surprisingly affable big bad. Fans immediately loved Majors’ performance as the light-hearted temporal manipulator, but unfortunately he was destined to be short-lived. Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) murdered him and, just as he had predicted, this caused the timeline to fracture like never before. When Tom Hiddleston’s trickster returned to the TVA, he found himself in a very different reality where Kang was in charge of the organization.

He Who Remains Gets His Own Gorgeous Loki Poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It remains to be seen how Majors will bring Kang to life – will he share He Who Remains’ sense of humor or will he be a more serious-minded villain? The latter seems likely right now, going by the ominous statue erected at the TVA and HWR’s insistence that he was the nicest Kang out of all his variants. Either way, we’re excited to see what the actor does with the character. As for where exactly we’ll see him next, it’s unclear.

He’ll definitely serve as the main antagonist of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, coming in February 2023. It’s feasible that Loki season 2 could arrive before that, however – and you’d imagine that Kang would have to appear in it given that huge cliffhanger. While we wait for answers, catch all six episodes of Loki now on Disney Plus.