Hellraiser TV Series Will Reportedly Have A Female Lead

Any horror property with name value is never going to be allowed to fade away, and Hellraiser is next in line for a resurrection, with both a feature film and TV series in the works at the same time.

Of course, the franchise hasn’t ever really vanished, with nine follow-ups having arrived in the wake of the 1987 original, the most recent of which was only released in 2018. However, the HBO Max episodic version comes loaded with talent after David Gordon Green and Danny McBride were tapped to apply the magic they worked on Halloween to Pinhead and the rest of the gang.

The feature film remake written by Blade‘s David S. Goyer and directed by David Bruckner was recently acquired by Hulu, but there hasn’t been a great deal of movement on the TV show since the project was first announced to be in the works a few months ago with Gordon Green and McBride executive producing and the former directing several episodes, working from scripts by Mark Verheiden and Michael Dougherty.

However, insider Daniel Richtman now offers that HBO’s Hellraiser will have a female lead, but that’s the beginning and end of the tipster’s speculation, so there’s no word on plot details, who this character is or how they fit into the mythology. Clive Barker is on board as one of the executive producers, and he seems hyped about being involved in reinventing one of his most famous creations, but it’ll probably still be a long time before any official casting announcements are made with the series still in the process of having its scripts hammered out by a team with a proven track record in delivering accomplished horror.