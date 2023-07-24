It has all been building towards this moment. The new trailer for The Witcher season 3 volume 2 depicts a burning Aretuza, a party of heroes on the run, and Geralt’s final stand as the White Wolf of Rivia.

Netflix has just decided to release a trailer ahead of the Thursday premiere, hyping up not only the remaining three episodes in season 3 but also Cavill’s last outing as the titular monster-hunter. The events of the Thanedd coup are underway, and the teaser shows the protagonists fighting their way through Northern loyalists, Imperial henchmen, and even Aretuza’s own sorcerers.

Fans will no doubt recognize many of these shots from the book storyline, but the events may not unfold in such a straightforward manner as that. There’s still no telling how Liam Hemsworth is going to take over from Cavill, but the trailer’s final shots tease the epic fight between Geralt and Vilgefortz.

Many in The Witcher fandom have decided to boycott the show due to Henry Cavill’s departure. But since the decision seems to be final on the actor’s end — and Netflix has no qualms about simply bringing another lead to portray Geralt — perhaps we should be looking forward to the actor’s final run. After all, we all agree that Cavill was simply brilliant as Geralt, so who would want to miss his most epic fight to date?

Trust us, folks, in terms of epic fantasy duels, it doesn’t get any better than this. So make sure to tune back in on June 27 to watch the conclusion to this chapter of the story — or even if you’re so inclined to call it quits as Cavill did, the conclusion to this live-action journey you’ve gone on with Netflix over the past couple of years.