Here are 10 shows to watch if you loved Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’

Netflix’s Partner Track is the latest series to feature a leading, bold, charismatic, and brilliant woman of color in her workplace. Arden Cho stars as the ambitious lawyer Ingrid Yun, who works in an elite New York City firm, and finds she has to work twice as hard to achieve the same accolades handed to the men.

The legal romance drama also dives deep into her personal life, which includes: a steamy love triangle, her culture, and her personal friendships. The show has quickly secured a slew of fans, who are naturally crossing their fingers for news of a second season.

While we wait to see if Cho will return as the determined Indgrid, here are 10 other workplace series headed by brilliant women, for Partner Track fans to indulge in.

Scandal (2012)

At the time of its release, Scandal marked the first time in 40 years that an African-American woman led a network television program. The legal and political drama, led by the fantastic Kerry Washington, ran for seven seasons from 2012 till 2018 and was a hit, earning a very positive reception from both fans and critics. Washington starred as Olivia Pope, a former Communications Director in the White House who starts a crisis management firm. While they protect the secrets and reputations of the nation’s most powerful people, we watch as they struggle to manage their complicated personal lives. It’s a lot more serious than Partner Track, but for fans who love watching women of color absolutely dominate both the law and the screen, it doesn’t get better than Shonda Rhimes’ Scandal.

How to Get Away With Murder (2014)

With the initial success of the aforementioned Scandal, viewers were more than excited at the news of another Shonda Rhimes legal drama featuring another talented Black woman — Viola Davis. In How to Get Away With Murder, the Oscar-winner plays Annalise Keating, a law professor who gets entangled in a murder case along with five of her students. It’s a steamy and masterfully written legal thriller that keeps the viewers hooked from start to finish, while showcasing the marvellous acting talents of the cast. Davis took home an Emmy Award for her role, and the show was constantly met with rave reviews.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017)

Away from the legal side of television, and focusing solely on a powerful woman defying the odds, The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel is sure to have viewers rooting for the lead heroine against all odds. Miriam Maisel’s life changes when her husband spontaneously abandons her for his secretary, leaving her alone. Defeated, she visits a comedy club and delivers a stand-up routine, much to the audience’s delight. Looking for a fresh start, she begins working as a comedian. Though the show is set in the 50s and doesn’t have the high-profile and glitzy nature of Partner Track, fans are sure to connect with Miriam the way they did with Ingrid as she builds her career and tackles sexism, romance, and more.

Younger (2015)

Take all the personal shenanigans between the characters in the law firm, and transport it all to a publishing company — that’s Younger. The hilarious comedy received critical acclaim throughout its run for its impeccable humor, great writing, and acting. Liza Miller, played by Sutton Foster, is a 40-year-old divorcee who lands a job at a publishing company by pretending she’s 14 years younger than she is. Viewers then follow the suddenly lucky Liza as she navigates dating, social media, and work life, all while pretending to be 26 years old.

The Morning Show (2019)

With superstars like Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon heading the show, The Morning Show is undoubtedly worth the watch. Set in the fast-paced world of news anchoring, the show follows Alex and Bradley, two women working at a news network, and the personal and work-related events that occur in their lives. The show is not as fluffy or romance-heavy as Partner Track, but it’s two leads, and their lives are definitely engaging.

30 Rock (2006)

One of the most underrated gems on television ever, 30 Rock is a satirical workplace comedy headed by Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Tracy Morgan, and Alec Baldwin. Hailed as one of the best comedies of all time, the show won numerous awards and immense acclaim over its seven seasons. The funny and hilarious cast bring the ups and downs of network programming to life, as they all manage their personal and professional lives —albeit very terribly — as workers in a fictionalized version of NBC.

Veep (2012)

Veep is a political comedy about Selina Meyer, the fictional Vice President of the United States, and her team. The series documents the life of Selina as she goes through the day-to-day political games involved with working in The White House, as well as her many unsuccessful attempts to claim the Oval Office as President. Fans of Veep have praised the show for its humor, cutthroat characters, and the rise to the top, all which are present in Partner Track.

The Mindy Project

Created by and starring Mindy Kaling, The Mindy Project is a romantic comedy series about an Ob/Gyn doctor and her unconventional co-workers in their small office in New York City. The show follows the small group as they explore life and love in hilarious situations. The workplace dynamics and romantic plotlines are perfect for people who are currently missing Partner Track after a long binge.

The Chair (2021)

Sandra Oh plays Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim in this comedy-drama series from Netflix about the first female chair of the English department at Pembroke University. Fans of Partner Track will enjoy watching Dr. Ji-Yoon navigates being a woman of color in her workplace, and also appreciate the hints of romance sprinkled throughout the show.

The Bold Type (2017)

The Bold Type is a sassy and audacious series about three best friends: Kat, Jane, and Sutton, who work in a fictional women’s magazine named Scarlet. The show follows the trio as they navigate their relationships, friendships, professional challenges, social issues, and more. It’s a great show for people that loved watching Ingrid excel at her job in Partner Track and manages to balance its serious subjects with a good amount of light-heartedness.