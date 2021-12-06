Here are 10 shows to watch if you’re missing ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Watching a wealthy family figure out how to live life without their money is the entire hilarious premise of Schitt’s Creek, the instant cult classic that we’re still sad is over. The super-popular sitcom premiered in 2015 and ran for six seasons before sweeping the Emmy Awards in spectacular fashion in 2020. The cast of characters works together to create some of the funniest scenes in television history.

Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, and Emily Hampshire led the way in this hilarious show that gave the names Moira and “David” eternally new meanings. No one wanted to see Schitt’s Creek come to an end, but its Farewell World Tour end up getting canceled due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

If you’re missing the hit comedy as much as we are, here are a few other awesome shows you can watch that will remind you of just how hilarious Schitt’s Creek really is.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premiered in 2015 on Netflix and starred Ellie Kemper in the titular role. Most fans will recognize Kemper from The Office, but she seamlessly transitioned from being a side character to an infectious leading lady as Kimmy. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt tells the story of a woman who learns how to live life as a free woman for the first time after spending most of her life in an underground bunker. The friends she meets and the connections she makes are so tight-knit, they’ll easily remind you of the ones from Schitt’s Creek.

Kevin Can F*** Himself

You’ll recognize the star of Kevin Can F*** Himself because it’s Annie Murphy, the same lady you know and love from Schitt’s Creek. This dark comedy she starred in after Schitt’s focuses on a woman named Allison who’s generally considered stereotypically beautiful and smart. She’s married to a man named Kevin who is totally self-centered, immature, and selfish. When Allison discovers a dark secret about him, she realizes she needs to escape the marriage and take back the reins of her life.

Workin’ Moms

Schitt’s Creek and Workin’ Moms are comparable since both shows shed light on the modern struggles of motherhood, career loss, and trying to maintain friendships into adulthood. Workin’ Moms stars Catherine Reitman in the leading role of a woman who feels her life has become pure and utter chaos. She’s deeply troubled by her circumstances but does her best to keep it together for her kids.

Life in Pieces

Life in Pieces is an awesome show that can easily be compared to Schitt’s Creek for several reasons. In Schitt’s Creek, the family is going through a huge transition after losing the bulk of their wealth. Life in Pieces showcases many different personal transitions for various members of the family. The oldest daughter in the family is thinking about having another child because she fears experiencing empty nest syndrome. Her brother believes he found the woman he wants to marry for the first time. Their younger brother is scared to welcome his firstborn child into the world because he doesn’t know what to expect. As can be expected from these kinds of shows, dramedy naturally ensues.

Modern Family

Modern Family is one of the best family shows to watch since it shines a light on multiple family dynamics with its mockumentary-style storytelling. Modern Family includes three separate families that are all connected by blood or marriage. Schitt’s Creek primarily focuses on one family, but the comedy included in both shows is basically the same. There’s no way to deny the similarities between Haley Dunphy in Modern Family and Alexis Rose in Schitt’s Creek. They could almost be related based on how similarly they act.

Grace and Frankie

There’s a lot of dysfunction that takes place in Schitt’s Creek and the same can be said about the family dynamics in Grace and Frankie. Grace and Frankie is a Netflix original series about two women who find out that their husbands are cheating on them…with each other. The title characters feel blindsided, betrayed, and utterly abandoned. When they first got to know each other, they didn’t get along, but after realizing that they’re going through the same exact pain, they decide to stick together to get through the heartache. The result is a hilarious comedy that proves even the unlikeliest of people can become best friends.

Happy Endings

Happy Endings is a wonderful show to watch if you’re looking for similar vibes to Schitt’s Creek. Instead of focusing on one family, Happy Endings is about several different couples who are intertwined through friendship. Dave and Alex are the glue of their friend group, but when they announce that they’re splitting up, their friends must figure out how to continue hanging out without anything getting too awkward. Cringeworthy moments where friends have to choose between Dave and Alex happen pretty frequently on this show.

The Ranch

Ashton Kutcher is the star of The Ranch, another Netflix original sitcom that premiered in 2016. After eight seasons, the show has come really far. It’s about what happens to a man when his semi-pro football career ends in utter failure. He feels like he might never reach the level of success he hoped to achieve as a youngster and returning home to the town he left behind in disappointment. In Schitt’s Creek, the family has to move to a town where they don’t exactly want to be, either.

New Girl

When Jessica Day finds her boyfriend cheating on her with another girl, she realizes that that relationship is over. She moves in with three male roommates in a cozy Los Angeles loft and from there, her life gets totally flipped upside down. Getting forced into a brand new living situation is the premise of New Girl and also the premise of Schitt’s Creek. Zooey Deschanel, Jake Johnson, Max Greenfield, and Lamorne Morris helped make New Girl a cult classic in its own right.

Girlfriends‘ Guide to Divorce

Although there aren’t any divorces in Schitt’s Creek, the show is still comparable to Girlfriends‘ Guide to Divorce in a big way. That’s because the dry humor and tendency to lead on comedy to overcome pain is included in both of these popular shows. Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce premiered in 2014 and ran for five seasons, telling the story of a self-help author who struggles to maintain her career while going through the dissolution of her marriage.

Whether you choose to watch one of these comedies or all of them, you’re sure to fill that void in your heart that previously only Schitt’s Creek could occupy.