The third season of Netflix’s You dropped on Oct. 15 and a large portion of viewers have already binged all ten episodes. Social media timelines are still dripping with reactions to the newest season of the captivating series about obsession, compulsion, and the overarching question of “what would you do for love?”

The recent surge in interest surrounding the Netflix thriller has also sparked renewed interest in the series’ star, Penn Badgley. Badgley is already a well-known name, thanks to his popular role in Gossip Girl and his stellar performance in You’s first two seasons. Despite his longstanding star power, however, Badgley remains a somewhat fringe icon. Not everyone even knows the name of You’s handsome, captivating lead, let alone details about his life, history, and income. Thankfully, that’s what we’re here for.

Here’s everything you need to know about Badgley, from his net worth to his age, height, and relationship status.

What is Penn Badgley’s net worth?

As noted above, Badgley is no stranger to fame. Long before he sauntered onto Netflix as You’s Joe Goldberg, he was stealing young viewers’ hearts as Dan Humphrey in the CW’s Gossip Girl. He’s known for a number of other roles as well, including in John Tucker Must Die and The Young and the Restless. He’s even dabbled in music: Badgley is the lead singer of MOTHXR, a Brooklyn-based Indie band.

Some of his exploits are more lucrative than others, but his long years of work have netted Badgley a solid income. Badgley’s net worth is estimated to land around $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, thanks to the income his numerous television and film projects have produced. This number is guaranteed to grow over the next several years, however, as fans of You continue to hoist his rising star even higher.

How old is Penn Badgley?

Badgley’s smouldering good looks and secretive smile provide him with a brilliantly ageless look, leaving many of his fans to idly wonder where, exactly, his age falls. He’s been acting in prominent roles since the early 2000s, so it’s safe to say that he’s not among Gen-Z’s age range, but—despite the years of work he already has under his belt—he’s not that far off.

In fact, Badgley comfortably falls into the Millennial age range. He turns 35 in just a few short days—the 34-year-old’s birthday is on Nov. 1—which places Badgley right on the higher-end range of Millennialhood.

How tall is Penn Badgley?

This may seem an inane detail, but hardcore Badgley fans are desperately seeking out any details they can find on the heartthrob. True fans will continue to love the star regardless of how tall he stands, but many may still find themselves surprised to learn that Badgley is, while certainly not short, not as tall as he may appear on-screen.

That’s right, Badgley is, in reality, only around 5’9″. This puts him a few inches beneath some of his most popular co-stars, including fellow Gossip Girl star and former flame Blake Lively.

What is Penn Badgley’s relationship status?

Sorry, You fans, but Badgley is no longer single. While he maintained his bachelor status for years despite on-and-off flings with several of his costars, Badgley was finally snatched up by his wife, Domino Kirke, in 2017. The two dated for several years before tying the knot, with reports claiming that they have been together since mid-2014. They got hitched in early 2017, at which point Badgley became the legal stepfather of Kirke’s son, Cassius.

In early 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting another child. They welcomed their son, whose name remains private, in August of 2020.