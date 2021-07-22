Here’s The Full Shadow And Bone Cast

Netflix’s novel adaptations have seen roaring success in bringing the page to life. And no better example exists than Shadow and Bone, Netflix’s hit fantasy mystery series that combines magic and ferocious creatures with mystery and political intrigue.

Shadow and Bones is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s 2012 novel of the same name. It also adds an original storyline about the Crows, a criminal group that appeared in Bardugo’s later duology Six of Crows. The books are all part of Bardugo’s “Grishaverse,” an expanded universe composed of the original Shadow and Bone, its sequel novels Siege and Storm and Ruin and Rising, and Six of Crows and Crooked Kingdom.

In its season two announcement, Netflix noted that Siege and Storm would be incorporated into the adaptation, while the original subplot about the Crows would continue. But who stars in Shadow and Bone? Here’s the full cast.

The Shadow and Bone Netflix cast

Below are the main characters to be featured in the television adaptation of Shadow and Bone, as well as notable recurring characters.

Main Cast:

Alina Starkov — Jessie Mei Li

Young Alina — Kaylan Teague

Maylen “Mal” Oretsev — Archie Renaux

Young Mal — Cody Molko

Kaz Brekker — Freddy Carter

Inej Ghafa — Amita Suman

Jesper Fahey — Kit Young

General Kirigan — Ben Barnes

Baghra — Zoë Wanamaker

Noteworthy recurring characters throughout Shadow and Bone: