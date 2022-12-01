Here’s when and where you can watch each new episode of ‘Tulsa King’

Sylvester Stallone’s first major television role has gone off without a hitch as Tulsa King becomes one of Paramount Plus’ most popular shows straight out of the gate.

From the mind of Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King follows mafia leader Dwight Manfredi (Stallone), also known as The General, as he works to create a new criminal empire in Tulsa, Oklahoma after being exiled by his New York boss following a 25-year stint in prison. Trading coffee and cannolis for cowboys and horses, Manfredi begins to set up a racketeering and gambling operation that enacts the kind of slow burn only Taylor Sheridan could pull off.

The show has already proven itself a force to be reckoned with after debuting with a record-breaking season premiere that even bested the likes of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, according to Nielsen numbers provided by Paramount. Immediately, the show was renewed for a second season.

There is still a ways to go before Tulsa King concludes its 10-episode first season, so here’s when and where you can watch each episode as it airs.

The official release schedule for Tulsa King

Tulsa King’s first episode, titled “Go West, Old Man” premiered on Nov. 13, piggybacking off a new episode of Yellowstone, which was an immensely clever marketing move on Paramount’s part and resulted in huge opening numbers.

New episodes air weekly, barring the week of Christmas, and the explosive season finale will conclude on Jan. 22. Here’s when and where you can watch each new episode in between.

Episode 1: “Go West, Old Man” — Nov. 13

Episode 2: “Center of the Universe” — Nov. 20

Episode 3: “Caprice” — Nov. 27

Episode 4: “Visitation Place” — Dec. 4

Episode 5: “TBA” — Dec. 11

Episode 6: “TBA” — Dec. 18

Episode 7: “TBA” — Jan. 1

Episode 8: “TBA” — Jan. 8

Episode 9: “TBA” — Jan. 15

Episode 10: “TBA” — Jan. 22

The first two episodes premiered in tandem on Paramount Network and Paramount Plus, but following the second episode, all remaining episodes will air exclusively on Paramount Plus. The streaming platform offers a seven-day free trial for all new subscribers. Subscriptions begin at $4.99/month for Essential subscribers and $9.99/month for Premium. Paramount Plus releases all-new episodes at 12:00 a.m. PT and 3:00 a.m. ET.