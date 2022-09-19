One of Netflix’s most popular reality dating series is headed back for a third season.

Love is Blind will return with a 12-episode third season in October, much to the delight of its fanbase. The show has been collecting fans since its first season premiered in 2020, and viewers are already clearing their calendars in anticipation of the latest collection of episodes. The new season will mimic the format of both that preceded it, following a group of singles on the hunt for love.

Season three will follow 30 Dallas natives — fifteen men and fifteen women — as they seek out their forever partner without ever laying eyes on them. Unlike most Netflix shows, Love is Blind will not drop all at once. Instead, viewers can enjoy season three in four parts, as it releases through mid-October and early November.

Love is Blind season three release schedule

The first four episodes of Love is Blind season three are right around the corner. The series will drop its first four episodes all at once — on Wednesday Oct. 19 — and then transition into a non-traditional weekly release format.

Episodes five, six, and seven are scheduled to drop a week after the first four, on Oct. 26, with episodes eight, nine, and ten releasing the following Wednesday, Nov. 9. The finale is likewise slated for a Nov. 9 release, as is the reunion episode, according to Variety.

Several of the couples who’ve met on the set of Love is Blind remain together, even years after the cameras stopped rolling. While a few of the pairings fell apart in the weeks and months following the show’s conclusion, several fan favorites — including contestants Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, as well as Amber Pike and Matthew Barnett, all of whom were married back in 2018 — remain in relationships.

Love is Blind has drawn fitting comparisons to several other reality dating shows — including Married at First Sight and The Bachelor — but fans of the series celebrate it as a hit all on its own. Three seasons in, the series is still going strong, and fans can’t wait to see who finds love next.