On May 21, it was announced the High School Musical: The Musical – The Series would be getting a fourth season. This news came along with the premiere date for season 3 of the show, which is exciting because they haven’t even seen if the third season will do as well as the previous two and they’ve already renewed it for a fourth! So, with this big announcement, there’s bound to be some questions about the new season.

When can we expect season 4?

The short answer is we don’t know yet. Seeing as the first season aired in November of 2019, the second season didn’t release until May 2021 and we now know that the third season isn’t releasing until July, the premiere dates are completely up in the air. Unlike some other streaming services and their original series, High School Musical: The Musical – The Series doesn’t seem to have a set premiere date and therefore we can only speculate. Our guess would be another fall premiere date, seeing as season 3 is taking place over the summer at summer camp, it’s likely that season 4 will return to East High and begin a new school year. School usually begins in the fall, so for now that make sense to us.

Who will be returning from the cast?

At this point in time, since we haven’t seen season 3 yet and don’t know what will become of our favorite Wildcats, we can only assume the main cast will be returning. Fan favorites like Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester and Frankie Rodriguez will most likely return to East High for the fall semester. However, cast members like Matt Cornett and Olivia Rodrigo may not be main characters, or may not return at all.

Cornett’s character, EJ, was a senior in high school the last time we saw him, so he should be headed off to college. Perhaps we’ll still get glimpses of him though, considering EJ and Gina (Wylie) are East High’s newest couple. As for Olivia Rodrigo, the newest pop star, she’s already been bumped down to recurring for season 3, so who knows where she’ll be come season 4?

What musical will season 4 focus on?

Since we just got the announcement not even a week ago, there are no clues as to what the show could be. In the past, when a new season has been announced, it included the cast singing a song from the musical of the new season. Season 4 didn’t continue that tradition — instead, we just got a plain announcement via social media.

With more information on the horizon, We Got This Covered is going to continue to update you on what’s to come with season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical – The Series. So, stick around!