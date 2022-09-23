It’s official: These ‘High School Musical’ cast members are joining ‘HSMTMTS’ for season 4

Is season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical The Series going to be the best one yet? You can bet on it. Disney shared details on the upcoming fourth season today, and fans are getting episodes full of star power and some extra-special characters.

East High is welcoming beloved alumni in the form of Corbin Bleu’s Chad Danforth, Monique Coleman’s Taylor McKessie, Lucas Grabeel’s Ryan Evans, Bart Johnson’s Coach Jack Bolton, Alyson Reed’s Ms. Darbus, and Kaycee Stroh’s Martha Cox. Yep, we really are all in this together. Cue the nostalgic tears and getcha head in the game!

The synopsis for the upcoming season is as follows:

“After an epic summer at Camp Shallow Lake, the Wildcats return to East High where they prepare a stage production of “High School Musical 3: Senior Year.” But plans are disrupted when Principal Gutierrez announces that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their beloved high school.”

The plot also shares that the Wildcats will play “featured extras” in the movie. After three exciting seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, fans are thrilled to learn that some of the original and most loved Wildcats are returning to become the start of something new. So stick to the status quo or go your own way, but don’t forget to tune into the first three seasons of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to prepare for all the wonder in season 4.