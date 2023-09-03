Highly specific but alarmingly accurate comparison made between the MCU’s top-rated project ever and Netflix’s new fantasy series

As the single best-reviewed film or television project in Marvel Cinematic Universe history on Rotten Tomatoes thanks to a 98 percent critical approval rating, any self-respecting episodic original would be thrilled to earn comparisons to Ms. Marvel, especially when its future is far from guaranteed.

It may have immediately topped the viewership charts around the world to become Netflix’s number one most-watched series overnight, but neither the streaming service’s executive team or the showrunner are willing to go out on a limb and jinx themselves by talking out loud about a prospective One Piece season 2.

Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

And yet, it may be written in the stars after it was pointed out that there’s a highly specific and jarringly accurate comparison to be made between Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan and Iñaki Godoy’s Monkey D. Luffy, which might be interpreted as a promising omen seeing as the former has already made the jump to the big screen after emerging as one of the MCU’s most popular new characters.

While fans of both properties have drawn comparison between Kamala and Luffy’s abilities countless times already, it’s difficult to imagine this specific conversation has happened, although it almost certainly has now that it’s been pointed out and proved to be so obvious it’s a wonder it took so long for anybody to realize.

Of course, Ms. Marvel has yet to be renewed for a season 2 which is a fate One Piece would most definitely love to avoid, but the early signs are good that we’ll be seeing both actors playing their respective characters for some time to come.