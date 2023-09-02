Marvel pushing back 4 projects and pulling another 3 from the release schedule altogether places an even harsher spotlight on ‘The Marvels’

Having just dropped a new promo the other day that proudly placed a release date there for all to see, it appears safe enough to assume that The Marvels will be releasing as planned on Nov. 10.

Of course, it can’t be completely discounted that it won’t when you’d imagine Kevin Feige would much rather have Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Nia DaCosta, and the rest of the gang out there promoting the sequel to high heaven, never mind the fact the ongoing domino effect has evolved to see upcoming features flee in the face of Taylor Swift.

The Multiverse Saga has been stumbling from one issue into the next since its very inception, and that’s continued after Echo, the rebranded Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, season 2 of What If…? and animated sequel series X-Men ’97 were all delayed, while Ironheart, Daredevil: Born Again, and Wonder Man were removed from the upcoming schedule completely.

That means once Loki season 2 wraps up its six-episode run, The Marvels is the only MCU project on film or television that has an official release date until Deadpool 3 lands six months later, and even that isn’t a guarantee.

Given the downturn in quality to have affected the superhero sandbox on an increasingly regular basis, never mind the fact it has to follow the franchise’s most-hated installment as decreed by an incredibly dedicated and vocal minority, the glare of the spotlight and the associated pressure that comes with it has just gotten a lot harsher on it succeeding – or failing – as a result.