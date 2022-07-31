Highly specific fans name the MCU heroes they want to see beat up this Defenders baddie

Netflix’s Defenders Saga gave us arguably two of the best-ever live-action villains of the Marvel Studios era in David Tennant’s Kilgrave and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk, but fans have been singling out Rob Morgan’s Turk Barrett with alarming specificity as someone who demands to be pulverized.

The low-level street thug was one of the most featured supporting players across the streaming slate, having shown up in virtually every season of every series. Morgan’s cameo-happy criminal made an appearance in Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and The Punisher at one stage or another, but supporters of the cinematic universe want him to return once more for specific reasons.

Having been either accosted or attacked by every notable street-level Defender, Redditors were quick to pile in on Turk by naming the MCU favorites they want to see give him his comeuppance next.

At the time of writing, the top-voted comment calls for Moon Knight to hand Turk his ass, although there’s plenty of support for seeing him webbed up and hanging from a building in Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man movie, too. Kamala Khan is also a worthy suggestion given her penchant for unusual crimefighting techniques, while the most worrisome suggestion by far is that of Eternals‘ Arishem.

Poor Turk can’t catch a break, and while Morgan might err on the right side of the law as Stranger Things‘ Officer Powell, it’s clear he’s left an impression on the MCU fandom, just by looking at just how many commenters have been naming their preferred candidates to beat him to a pulp should he ever join Charlie Cox and D’Onofrio in being welcomed back into the fold.