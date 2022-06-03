There’s something about Homelander, or the charismatic way Antony Starr portrays him, that The Boys fans just can’t help but fall in love with, despite the character’s unconditional and abject villainy.

The leader of the Seven is back stronger than ever in the third season of the comedy superhero series, and he’s dialed his sense of douchery up to eleven. In the first three episodes, which came out today on Prime Video, Homelander makes an epic comeback next to the latest member of the Vought ensemble, Jensen Ackles’ Soldier Boy.

The two fight for the crown of who can be definitively named the worse person in the narrative, and despite Soldier Boy’s long strides in that regard, Homelander still manages to steal the show and hail praise from legions of fans in the online community. Here’s what some of them have been sharing today since the premiere.

One reason that Homelander works as a lovable bad guy (and someone like Stormfront doesn’t) is due to the fact that even the omnipotent Supe has some red lines, even if they’re in the deepest recesses of his sick and twisted subconscious.

I think its hilarious Homelander likes the psychopathic part of Stormfront but the Nazi shit make him go "chill out on all that racist shit, we equal opportunity fascist." #TheBoysTV — Kate Bush is like White Björk (@punch_it_ensign) June 3, 2022

What’s more, according to some fans, Antony Starr is gearing up to show us the real Homelander this season.

the first 3 episodes of #TheBoys are NUTS, I'm loving it. Homelander will show everybody, THE REAL HOMELANDER this season!



When you think this show can't get any better, it does and it does it so magnificently. I absolutely loved it! The comedy writing for this show reminds me — thePJ (@pjexplained) June 3, 2022

The Boys showrunners have once again stuck the landing with Homelander’s character, portraying him in a way that’s the perfect mix of “hilarious” and “terrifying.”

The third season of #TheBoys is wild and I fucking loved it!



Homelander continues to be equally hilarious and terrifying. @JensenAckles is outstanding as Soldier Boy, @KarlUrban can do no wrong, and @JackQuaid92 is always a blast as Hughie (cont’d) — Chris Killian (@chriskillian) June 2, 2022

Homelander is at his fckn scariest and he hasn’t even done shit yet — Hernandy (Puke Cleaner Era) (@Pollos_Hernandy) June 3, 2022

We’ve known for a while that The Boys season 3 would go all out in terms of gory stuff, and it seems like Homelander is once again at the epicenter of those gruesome elements.

I’ve watched the first 3 episodes of #Theboys Season 3 and BOY are they something else. Homelander is fully off the leash and all three are packed with lots of jokes, gore and big moments. It goes way further than any of the other seasons and is a complete blast. pic.twitter.com/h6dI8C1eX1 — Steven Spoilsberg (@heavyspoilers) June 2, 2022

Some users think the confrontation between Homelander and Billy Butcher is a “masterclass in acting,” to put it lightly.

the scene between butcher and homelander… more dialogue heavy antony starr and karl urban scenes please. the confrontations in 1.08, 2.08, and now this? fucking masterclasses in acting. #TheBoys — anna (s3 spoilers) (@butcherscanary) June 3, 2022

Suffice it to say, fans can’t possibly get enough of Homelander. Fortunately, there are five episodes left in the third Boys run, so we’ll hopefully be seeing much more of the character in the forthcoming weeks.