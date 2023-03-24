Horrendous Homelander theory is so insane there’s a high chance ‘The Boys’ might just do it

Say what you will, but The Boys is an absolute maverick in the world of entertainment. In an age where superhero stories are regularly lambasted for being too safe and formulaic, Prime Video’s premier comic book series not only snaps the formula in two with its stomach-churning shock value, but somehow manages to do so in a way that doesn’t devolve into disgust for the sake of disgust.

And at the center of such a glorious mess is Antony Starr’s Homelander, the most twisted possible answer to Superman who can incite unprecedented fear with just one, unstable twitch of his jawline. Indeed, beyond his obsession with breast milk, penchant for gratuitous murder, and those Trump parallels that somehow went unnoticed by the Donald’s supporters until the very last minute, no one encapsulates the discomforting edge of The Boys quite like Homelander.

So when faced with a certain theory put forth on r/FanTheories, one that can bring one’s skin from a crawl to a full-on sprint, it’s perhaps unsurprising that so many are assuming it to be canon.

The theory in question pitches Stormfront, the ageless Nazi Supe who Homelander had a rather visceral love affair with in season two, as his mother. The question, then, becomes whether The Boys would ever dare to delve into incest territory on their show. The answer is yes, they absolutely would.

One responder straight up called it as Homelander’s ultimate tipping point, which would no doubt be exactly as terrifying as it sounds.

Other users pointed out how Stormfront played a role in the creation of the comic book version of Homelander, causing far too many signs to point towards this fan theory being true.

One other responder chimed in with a particularly loud, uncomfortably perfect allegory that The Boys would be all to happy to keep sinking its teeth into.

We might as well prepare for this eventual reveal in the show; at the very least, we’ll be partially mentally prepared for whatever season four does decide to drop on us, incest or no incest.