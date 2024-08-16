Every dragon and their rider in ‘House of the Dragon’

House of the Dragon is about nothing if not the majesty of the Targaryen reign and the fire-drakes that enforced their rule. Now, with the end of season 2 and the aggravation of the conflict to a point of no return, fans are wondering how these numerous dragons will come into play in the forthcoming civil war.

The Targaryen dynasty has ever relied on the unrivaled strength of their dragons to keep the powerful houses of Westeros subdued. You need only look at Rhaenyra Targaryen’s situation in the second season to realize that the house of Fire and Blood could never depend on its ability to field a ground army, and what strength Rhaenyra has is in the possession of her family’s dragons, which also proved useless considering that there were no more Targaryen heirs to ride them.

That all changed when Rhaenyra decided to send a missive to King’s Landing, asking the smallfolk to volunteer for the deed of reclaiming a dragon and rising to the rank of nobility. Many people, some Targaryen bastards, answered the summons and arrived at Dragonstone to try their luck. Two of them succeeded.

Now, with season 3 on the horizon, we have more than a dozen dragons and their riders to keep track of, so here’s a comprehensive list of all of them and their current riders.

All of the dragons in House of the Dragon and their riders

First, let’s go through every dragon claimed by the Blacks, which would be Queen Rhaenyra’s faction.

Syrax — Rhaenyra’s own yellow-scaled, she-dragon

— Rhaenyra’s own yellow-scaled, she-dragon Vermax — Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon’s dragon

— Jacaerys “Jace” Velaryon’s dragon Caraxes — Daemon Targaryen’s red-scaled dragon, known as the Blood Wyrm

— Daemon Targaryen’s red-scaled dragon, known as the Blood Wyrm Stormcloud — The baby dragon currently in possession of Aegon, son of Daemon and Rhaenyra

— The baby dragon currently in possession of Aegon, son of Daemon and Rhaenyra Seasmoke — The huge silver-grey dragon who chose Addam of Hull, the bastard son of Lord Corlys Velaryon, as its rider

— The huge silver-grey dragon who chose Addam of Hull, the bastard son of Lord Corlys Velaryon, as its rider Tyraxes — The dragon belonging to Joffrey Targaryen, Rhaenyra’s son

— The dragon belonging to Joffrey Targaryen, Rhaenyra’s son Moondancer — Belonging to Baela Targaryen, whom you’ll remember for spotting Criston Cole this past season

— Belonging to Baela Targaryen, whom you’ll remember for spotting Criston Cole this past season Vermithor — The second largest dragon after Vhagar, now claimed by Hugh the Hammer

— The second largest dragon after Vhagar, now claimed by Hugh the Hammer Silverwing — Claimed by Ulf the White, the supposed half-brother of Viserys and Daemon

— Claimed by Ulf the White, the supposed half-brother of Viserys and Daemon Sheepstealer — The Dragon roaming the Vale whom Rhaena Targaryen is currently trying to claim for herself

As for the Greens, they are severely outnumbered in terms of dragon firepower, but we shouldn’t underestimate the old and seasoned Vhagar, Queen of All Dragons.

Vhagar – Currently owned by Aemond Targaryen, the Prince Regent

– Currently owned by Aemond Targaryen, the Prince Regent Dreamfyre – Helaena’s dragon, who has yet to show her face

– Helaena’s dragon, who has yet to show her face Tessarion – Daeron Targaryen’s dragon, who has only recently come of flying age; Daeron and his dragon have yet to be seen in House of the Dragon

– Daeron Targaryen’s dragon, who has only recently come of flying age; Daeron and his dragon have yet to be seen in House of the Dragon Sunfyre – King Aegon’s dragon, currently missing in action following his clash with Meleys and Vhagar

There are also two more unseen and unclaimed dragons in the Dragonstone pits called Cannibal and Grey Ghost. The first dragon casualties of the civil war between the Blacks and the Greens were Meleys, who died alongside her rider Princess Rhaenys this season, and Arrax, who belonged to the deceased Lucerys Velaryon.

