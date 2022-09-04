‘House of the Dragon’ depicts one of the most unsettling Westerosi customs [SPOILERS]

Major Spoilers of episodes one and two of House of the Dragon

After the release of two powerful and outrageous episodes, House of the Dragon is certainly on its way to establishing its mark as another successful adaptation of Martin’s classic. Replete with stomach-churning violence, intriguing royal plots, and uncomfortable parent-child interactions, the series is almost unrivaled in setting the bar high for uncomfortable viewing and unsettling plotlines.

This can be witnessed in possibly the most revolting Westerosi custom that deems the concept of child marriage and the practice of child marriage an acceptable norm. The world of House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones is not new to jaw-dropping events and traditions. Several instances left the fans deeply disconcerted but wanting more, be it Shireen’s immolation, the incestuous relationship between Jamie and Cersei, or teenage Sansa’s wedding to middle-aged Tyrion.

House Targaryen has surely stretched this further with Daemon and Rhaenyra’s flirty interactions, Otto Hightower commanding his daughter to please the king, and Viserys deliberately causing his wife’s death, driven by an obsession to procure a male heir for the throne. However, none goes as far as the arrangement of a political marriage between King Viserys (Paddy Considine) and the 12-year-old Laena (Nanna Blondell), the daughter of Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Touissant) and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). Let’s delve into the subject.

The marriage proposal of King Viserys and Lady Laena

Following the death of the king’s wife, Aemma, and their unborn son in episode one, the following chapter depicts astute attempts by the lords in the king’s council to access a piece of his crown. Even the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), did not lag in this rigorous effort when he lent his 14-year-old daughter, Alicent, to comfort and empathize with the bereaved king.

Things took a new turn in episode two when the expectations for the newly widowed king to choose a new wife became the subject of discussion. Still grieving the death of queen, Viserys was preoccupied with the burden of fulfilling this responsibility, and several proposals were made on this front. His cousin Rhaenys and her husband, Corlys, suggested that Laena be married to the king, which would strengthen the alliance between the two families.

During their conversation, she said, “I would give you many children of pure Valyrian blood so that we might strengthen the royal line and the realm.” As disturbing as this sounds, especially when spoken by a minor, it is clear that she was asked by her parents to deliver this exact statement to the king.

This becomes clear in the very next moment when Viserys asked her about her mother’s opinion on the manner, to which she replied, “That I wouldn’t have to bed you until I turn 14.” Viserys, who was still recovering from the loss and guilt of causing Aemma’s death, called off the alliance. Although he found the idea of marrying a 12-year-old girl inappropriate, moments later he would announce his betrothal to Alicent.

The scene tells quite a lot about the existence of child brides in the Westerosi society and how it was normalized and condoned by the show’s characters. Along with Viserys, his daughter and chosen heir, Rhaenyra Targaryen, expressed her discomfort at the possible alliance but accepted it because it fell within the order of things in her society.

Meanwhile, the fans of the show reacted negatively to the scene, and Twitter was flooded with scathing, sarcastic remarks on the subject.

The dumbest moment of Game of Thrones was referenced that signals inevitable and dire consequences.

Most of the responses were unexpected and shocking.

There were many who didn’t encourage the king’s final decision, either.

The scene and the plotline certainly have received considerable attention, and a relentless condemnation from the viewers rightfully make it one of the most unsettling Westerosi customs.