‘House Of The Dragon’: Does one of Rhaenyra’s sons become King?

The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 2.

The Dance of the Dragons is nigh, and sooner rather than later, war will be knocking on the doors of King’s Landing. “An eye for an eye, and a son for a son” are the words that start the civil war in House of the Dragon.

While the two main characters of this Game of Thrones prequel are essentially forced to be enemies — despite their loving and caring past — their children are also caught in the midst of a bellicose hostility in their household. They are constantly fighting for the throne, either for themselves or on behalf of their mother. This puts them directly in harm’s way, and at this point, we know Lucerys Velaryon will be the one son who never gets the chance to sit on the Iron Throne. But what about the rest?

Who will become King of the Seven Kingdoms?

Screenshot via HBO

After Aegon and Rhaenyra’s brief reign over the Seven Kingdoms, only one of Rhaenyra’s sons becomes king, and that’s Aegon. Although on the Max series, we’ve only seen him as a toddler, Aegon III Targaryen will be the only heir of Rhaenyra (and Daemon) to sit on the Iron Throne. It happens after the Dance of the Dragons comes to an end, with Rhaenyra’s supporters celebrating victory.

He became the rightful heir to the throne, where its previous occupants, Aegon II and his own mother Rhaenyra, had their claims consistently disputed — either by each other, the royal council, or the realm. This means that out of six of Rhaenyra’s children, only Aegon became Lord of the Seven Kingdoms. In his liege, he also became known as “Aegon the unlucky,” and “The Broken King.” Ominous times ahead, clearly.

After Aegon III ascends the throne, his successor is his eldest son, Daeron I Targaryen, thus ending the chances of any other of Rhaenyra’s children to ascend the throne. A lot of war, but not a whole lot of successors.

