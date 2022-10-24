‘House of the Dragon’ fans already using memes to cope as the long wait for season 2 begins
Fans everywhere are mourning the fact that now that House of the Dragon has had its season finale, we won’t be getting another episode until 2024. The primary medium people decided to use to cope with their grief was memes.
Over on the r/HouseOfTheDragon subreddit, one Reddit user could only make a nod to Game of Thrones to summarize their feelings.
On Twitter, many users found Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen to be a worthy source of meme inspiration during this trying and god-fearing time.
We are all Daemon pathetically roaming a beach right now.
A mashup of Daemon and a classic motif from Narcos was the meme for this moment.
Matt Smith and his many instances of face-palming were all too appropriate for fans who want to see more of the actor following the HOTD hiatus and Doctor Who departure.
It took a famous wizard from an entirely separate fantasy franchise to summarize one fan’s feelings.
Anthony Starr’s Homelander having a panic attack in a darkened corridor from a scene in The Boys encapsulates the moment well.
And surprisingly, so does a suspenseful scene from Finding Nemo.
Only Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer has the lung capacity to truly capture our collective rage.
But for one fan, a two-year break was a moment of respite from the thing Jamie Lee Curtis won’t stop talking about during the press junket for the various Halloween movies.
Sometimes a meme event of this caliber once again calls for John Travolta’s Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction giving a confused shrug.
The long wait was enough for one fan to want to throw a classic supermarket temper tantrum, and we can’t say we blame them.
If you still haven’t watched the season finale, better turn those headphones up to 11 when you do.
You can watch the entire first season of House of the Dragon on HBO Max now.