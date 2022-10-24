‘House of the Dragon’ fans already using memes to cope as the long wait for season 2 begins

Fans everywhere are mourning the fact that now that House of the Dragon has had its season finale, we won’t be getting another episode until 2024. The primary medium people decided to use to cope with their grief was memes.

Over on the r/HouseOfTheDragon subreddit, one Reddit user could only make a nod to Game of Thrones to summarize their feelings.

2024 from HouseOfTheDragon

On Twitter, many users found Matt Smith’s Daemon Targaryen to be a worthy source of meme inspiration during this trying and god-fearing time.

Having to wait till 2024 for more house of the dragon pic.twitter.com/Lfysya1nEt — George Garforth (@GeorgeGarforth) October 24, 2022

We are all Daemon pathetically roaming a beach right now.

Now we have to wait until 2024 for House of the dragon season 2 #HouseOfTheDragonEp10 #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/BHkAlL2Trr — ale (@AleGarc60774190) October 24, 2022

A mashup of Daemon and a classic motif from Narcos was the meme for this moment.

– No more House of The Dragons on Sundays…

– No more House of The Dragon till 2024.



My watch has ended and now we wait till season 2. #HouseOfTheDragon #HOTD pic.twitter.com/L61gJrmVmU — Sancheezzzy ✵ (@Scoby20) October 24, 2022

Matt Smith and his many instances of face-palming were all too appropriate for fans who want to see more of the actor following the HOTD hiatus and Doctor Who departure.

Matt Smith is not returning to Doctor Who & there is no house of the dragon episode until 2024 😢 pic.twitter.com/d1yVEuJwbA — sena (@pondaricaa) October 24, 2022

It took a famous wizard from an entirely separate fantasy franchise to summarize one fan’s feelings.

A year and month wait for Doctor Who. Two years for The House of the Dragon. #DoctorWho #HouseoftheDragon pic.twitter.com/fxylxP6QbK — Alison Winterror 👻 (@ofdiscontent) October 24, 2022

Anthony Starr’s Homelander having a panic attack in a darkened corridor from a scene in The Boys encapsulates the moment well.

I CAN’T WAIT TWO YEARS FOR MORE HOUSE OF THE DRAGON pic.twitter.com/EcWWCg2OME — ‎❄️Snow (@SnowTheEnby) October 24, 2022

And surprisingly, so does a suspenseful scene from Finding Nemo.

no house of the dragon or rings of power for two years pic.twitter.com/XRX9dei1UR — mac ✨ (@starlessgold) October 24, 2022

Only Broad City‘s Ilana Glazer has the lung capacity to truly capture our collective rage.

House of the Dragon doesn’t come back til 2024?! pic.twitter.com/lERgX566eR — Phil up this Cauldron (@pabeechl) October 24, 2022

But for one fan, a two-year break was a moment of respite from the thing Jamie Lee Curtis won’t stop talking about during the press junket for the various Halloween movies.

house of the dragon is finally done. we have two years to recover from this thank god pic.twitter.com/84FewXasfV — hou, hotd era 🔥 (@cerseicurls) October 24, 2022

Sometimes a meme event of this caliber once again calls for John Travolta’s Vincent Vega from Pulp Fiction giving a confused shrug.

Rings Of Power and House Of The Dragon won’t return for another two years. So what now? pic.twitter.com/n7pzLAF1GI — Tom Smith (@tommsmith1993) October 24, 2022

The long wait was enough for one fan to want to throw a classic supermarket temper tantrum, and we can’t say we blame them.

just finished house of the dragon and you mean i need to wait for two years for the next season?!!?! pic.twitter.com/AS9JoJsRy1 — miss k 💖🐰🐹💜 (@kihuis) October 24, 2022

If you still haven’t watched the season finale, better turn those headphones up to 11 when you do.

Happy #HouseOfTheDragon Sunday. The last one for the next 2 years 😩💔 pic.twitter.com/kZm3ChH6aH — out of context house of the dragon (@oochotd) October 23, 2022

You can watch the entire first season of House of the Dragon on HBO Max now.