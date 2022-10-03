There’s something quite charismatic about the way Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen carry themselves, and the fact that their chemistry is through the roof whenever they’re together is confusing a lot of House of the Dragon fans, who, until recently, were pretty sure that incest was a bad thing.

During last night’s seventh episode, the uncle and niece reunited after 10 years, and almost immediately, things got hot and heavy, despite the fact that both had only just lost their lovers. Perhaps in the volatile world of the Seven Kingdoms, where the smallest tidings shift allegiances as frequently as they undermine power and influence, fans are finding it heartwarming that Daemon and Rhaenyra are deciding to stick it out shoulder to shoulder.

George R.R. Martin should really be proud by now. Not only is his world full of morally gray characters, but it seems that the narrative has somehow managed to undermine the audience’s conception of morality as well, where something that was taboo under the strictest sense a few months ago is what you’ll end up actively rooting for by the time the credits have rolled.

"Take me to Dragonstone and make me your wife." – Rhaenyra

"I'll take her as she is and wed her in the tradition of our house." – Daemon



In fairness, Targaryens have been doing it since time immemorial, and it’s not as if Martin came up with the twisted concept. History has it on good authority that royals bedding their close kin was almost a universal phenomenon.

Meanwhile, we can’t help but wonder how poor Viserys is going to react to the news that his daughter has married his brother. It’s not easy ruling the Seven Kingdoms on top of dealing with this clown of a family every day, guys.

So, I guess… yay that we’re now collectively okay with incest?