‘House of the Dragon’ star says the later episodes are even better

House of the Dragon actor Fabien Frankel says later episodes of the series will be amazing. He plays Ser Criston Cole in the prequel series, Knight of the Kingsguard from the house of Cole, who jousts Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), and he’s got a good feeling that it’s is only going to get even better.

In an interview with Digital Spy, Frankel admits to only having seen the pilot episode, but he still praises how the story will progress halfway through.

“Again, because I haven’t seen it, I don’t know how they’re going to turn out, And actually, the later episodes are amazing because it was a whole new cast of actors who came in. It was a really nice feeling when it was all these actors that hadn’t been a part of the journey for the first eight months who came in, and they were just such a ball of energy, and so excited, and really, really talented. So any of the later episodes as well.”

The first half of House of the Dragon season one will take place at an earlier time than the second half. Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock in her younger years, and Alicent Hightower (played by Emily Carey) are childhood friends at this time before a series of events complicate their relationship and they go head-to-head for the Iron Throne.

The second half of the series will have their adult versions, with Emma D’Arcy’s Rhaenyra and Olivia Cooke’s Alicent taking over. This change and time jump will undoubtedly bring a different dynamic to the series, with the two former friends in different places than where they were at the beginning of the series.

There were many distinguishing features House of the Dragon has in relation to the original series, one of them being is the amount of Targaryen culture present in the show. Another is that some of the Targaryens speak High Valyrian to one another, their ancestral tongue, and people can even learn High Valyrian if they’d like to steep themselves deeper into the mythos.