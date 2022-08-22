Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon is the new HBO series that’s a prequel to the smashing series phenomenon Game of Thrones. And despite it set in the past, it’s still based in the same world as the original series. This would mean that English will not be the only language spoken in the show. The show will utilize another language that was mentioned in the books and was later created to be a whole new language featured exclusively in the show.

Just like Star Trek with Klingon or Lord of the Rings with Elvish, House of the Dragon will feature its own language that’s managed to convince audiences that it’s real and can be taught and spoken outside of the show. This language even has its origins and language stems, which not only helps with the story’s worldbuilding but also the character’s backgrounds as well.

What language is spoken in House of the Dragon and where can I learn it?

Like other fantasy shows, House of the Dragon has its own language other than English. It’s called High Valyrian and is used almost like a second language. It is a language that stems from old Valyrian Freehold and only a few characters, such as the Targaryens and Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, can speak it.

And while the show provides subtitles whenever it’s spoken on screen, fans of the series have the opportunity to learn the language. While some of the wikis and online resources can teach some sort of basics for understanding the language, there is an app that can help teach you to speak it – Duolingo. That’s right, that green owl-turned-TikTok star has been branching out to teach fictional languages asides from the legitimate ones.

The app, which can be found here, can teach you how to speak the fictional language used in the show and has over 500k users taking its High Valyrian course.