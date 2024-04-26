Are ‘Deal or No Deal Island’s Boston Rob and Aron friends in real life?

One duo has dominated Deal or No Deal Island’s screentime thus far, and that’s the bromance between “Boston Rob” Mariano and Aron Barbell. So, have they maintained their friendship since leaving the Banker’s “private island”?

Season 1 opened up with Boston Rob and Aron sitting together in a car heading to meet host Joe Manganiello and officially get NBC’s newest reality competition show underway. They forged an alliance in that moment, and they’ve remained a solid unit through nine episodes while riding the ups and downs.

We’ve not just seen them stick together on one side of a proverbial line in the side, but we’ve also witnessed their comradery grow into a fun friendship. When NBC asked Rob what drew him to the much younger Aron, he said it was initially their Boston connection. “Our parents lived a few miles from each other,” he said.

But, it wasn’t just that. The 48-year-old said he saw a similar version of himself in Aron, who was 26 at the time of filming. “As different as we are, I kind of saw a little bit of myself in him,” Boston Rob said. “He’s the same age that I was the first time that I played Survivor, he’s a Boston guy. I don’t think it’s been shown on television a lot but he’s super sarcastic and I can relate to that and I appreciate that.”

He also admitted that he expected to use Aron opportunistically in the game. But, as his allies dwindled, Rob realized he needed Aron as much as Aron needed him. The last few episodes have focused on the war between Rob’s side and “The Night Owls,” an alliance of four contestants opposing the Robfather’s grasp on the game. Well, Aron remains as Boston Rob’s only key ally.

Through gameplay, competitions, and favorable outcomes during the Deal or No Deal showdowns, Rob and Aron are two of five remaining contestants vying for the sole slot to face the banker in the final head-to-head duel. What will happen is yet to be seen. But, what we do know is that Rob and Aron have continued their friendship outside of the show.

When asked if he was keeping in contact with his Deal or No Deal Island co-stars, Boston Rob said: “I am. Aron actually came to visit a few weeks ago. He came out, met the family, and we had a good time. I keep in touch with a lot of them, just by text and social media and stuff.”

After April 22’s episode aired, Aron took to Instagram to share some shots of Deal or No Deal Island, and he also celebrated his relationship with Rob. “You can call us Boston Bros, Rob Mob, or Dumb and Dumber… but no matter what, we’re in the final 5! Couldn’t have asked for a better person by my side. Next time, I’ll get the snacks nice & early, so we can enjoy a pre-dinner banana.” See it below via the embedded Instagram link:

There you have it — the bromance is in full bloom.

