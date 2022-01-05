The Book of Boba Fett episode two makes a scene from the prequel trilogy much more heartbreaking. The main aim of the Mandalorian spinoff show is to expand what we know about the eponymous former bounty hunter, but along the way it’s also fleshing out one of the most iconic of Star Wars races, revealing that they’re not just the mindless brutes they’ve always been depicted as.

“Chapter 1” revealed that Fett was initially enslaved by the Tusken Raiders following his survival from the Sarlaac pit. However, after he saved a young Tusken from a sand beast, he gained his freedom and was welcomed as an honorary member of their tribe. In “Chapter 2”, further flashbacks see his connection to the Raiders deepen as he teaches them how to take back the desert from those who intrude on their homeland.

By exploring Tusken culture this way, Boba Fett teaches us that the Raiders are capable of mercy, intelligence and forming bonds with outsiders. As one fan on Twitter pointed out, all this means that their massacre at the hands of Anakin Skywalker in Attack of the Clones becomes even more of a dark moment than it was before.

Fleshing out Tuskan culture is something ive wanted for the longest time and im so happy the Book of Boba fett delivers. Also makes Anakin killing them in Episode 2 all the more heart breaking #BookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/yAtnK8ZnDC — Captain Potato Aim 🇦🇺 🇹🇭 (@Captainptoaim) January 5, 2022

After their actions lead to the death of his mother, Shmi, a vengeful Anakin tracks down the Tuskens and wipes them out. Though a clear sign of the growing darkness in the Jedi knight, audiences weren’t able to feel too sorry for the Tuskens’ plight originally given how they were previously portrayed in the movies. But Star Wars‘ Disney Plus era is really working hard to change opinions of them.

The Mandalorian initially gave the species more nuance. Most notably, Din Djarin and Cobb Vanth teamed up with the Raiders in the season two opener to take down a Krayt dragon. Now, Boba Fett has gone even further in making us care about them. Showrunners Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni clearly have a lot of love for the Tuskens.

The Book of Boba Fett continues Wednesdays on Disney Plus.