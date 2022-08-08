How did Marvel make Tatiana Maslany look 6’7 in ‘She-Hulk?’

Marvel’s newest Disney Plus series is set to release, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering on August 18, 2022. The series will introduce a new character to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jennifer Walters played by Tatiana Maslany. Walters is the cousin of Bruce Banner aka the Hulk and she will be transforming into She-Hulk in the series. But Maslany is well under six feet tall, so how did the brain trust at Marvel manage to put an extra foot or so onto her for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

How did Marvel make Tatiana Maslany taller to play She-Hulk?

Through the magic of CGI, Marvel is able to create giant purple alien beings and giant octopus monsters so putting some height on Tatiana Maslany should not have been too hard of a task. In a recent interview with Good Morning America which you can watch above, Maslany shared her insights on how Marvel achieved the height of the Jade Giantess. There were actually a few different ways they set up the visual effects with Maslany saying “I mean we had the mocap suit so that was one thing, but then we would do these things where I would be like on a platform basically this high off the ground.” So they used a traditional suit for the effects work, but they also made her taller by giving her a platform.

Maslany most likely scared any kids watching the interview with the other way they achieved She-Hulk’s height, “But then there was also this absurd thing that was like this frozen She-Hulk face kind of like smiling that was attached to the helmet on my head. So I’d be walking along with them and they’d have to look at this like dead-eyed sort of [my face] and like act with it.” The behind-the-scenes footage of that one is surely going to be a sight to behold.

Of course, fans did not like the look of the CGI in most of the early trailers, noting that She-Hulk looked a little off. The look of She-Hulk has noticeably improved in promotional footage since, and it is hard to know whether the quality of the visual effects was because of how early we saw some of that footage, or if it had to do with the recent complaints coming from the overworked visual effects crews.

Either way, having their titular character look terrible in her own series would not bode well for Marvel, so they will most likely keep improving her look down to the release of the series. Let’s hope that the crew is not overworked to meet that date as She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is scheduled to release on Disney Plus on August 18, 2022.