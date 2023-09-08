Much like every school year throughout history, Gen V is sneaking up on us at a deceptively rapid pace. It’s the best kind of pseudo-surprise there is, as the series is a spin-off of Prime Video heavyweight The Boys, whose depraved take on the superhero genre is sure to get amped up in a unique way in Gen V‘s college setting.

The main players in Gen V aren’t insurgents, but freshman; superpowered freshman full of superpowered egos and hormones, and the only thing standing in the way of what might be one of Vought’s most heinous experiments ever. Needless to say, it’s going to get messy, and for Lizze Broadway, who plays size-shifting student Emma Meyer in the show, an on-set learning curve involving fake blood quickly became part of her life.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Broadway discussed the process of becoming acquainted with the routine surplus of faux gore, crediting The Boys star Jack Quaid – who’s been doused in more than a bit of cherry syrup in his time – for his masterful cleansing tip.

“I was like, ‘How do you get the blood off?’ He’s like, ‘Shaving cream and Dawn soap will be your best friend.’ Shaving cream is the only thing that gets it off!”

So there you have it, folks; if you ever find yourself the constant target of fake blood splatters, just stock up on Gillette and you’ll be good to go. As for whether or not it would be just as effective at removing real blood stains, that’s not a watch-list we’re willing to risk joining to find out.

Gen V drops onto Prime Video on Sept. 29.