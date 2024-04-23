How does Andrea die in ‘The Walking Dead?’

There are stark differences between Robert Kirkman’s comics and AMC’s rendition of The Walking Dead, and a great example of that is Andrea Harrison — or, in the comics, Andrea Grimes. So, what was her fate in both iterations of the zombie-apocalyptic world?

Andrea shows up early in the comics and TV series alongside her sister, Amy. They’re a part of the main survivor crew, first appearing in issue No. 2 and the second episode of season 1. Her storyline is relatively the same to start. Her sister is killed when their initial camp falls, and she eventually finds herself at Hershel Greene’s farm under Rick Grimes’ leadership.

But, the farm falling marks a crossroad in the sharpshooter’s comic and TV storylines. In the comics, Andrea has a relationship with Dale (who was killed off in season 2 of the show), and they spend most of their time at the prison — which the main group takes after the farm — until it’s penetrated by The Governor. Andrea and Dale escape alive.

But, the prison arc is when Andrea, played by Laurie Holden, dies in AMC’s series. At the end of season 2, Andrea is separated from the group and saved by Michonne. The two travel together at the beginning of season 3. But, a sick Andrea is eventually scooped up by The Governor and his Woodbury army.

Andrea lives in Woodbury and has a romantic relationship with The Governor while her companions live at the prison. This was before she saw The Governor’s true, villainous colors. Once she became privy to his psychopathic tendencies and that Michonne was at the top of his hitlist, Andrea revolted against The Governor.

But, it led to her death. She attempted to escape his grasp, and although she made it to the prison, The Governor captured her and brought her back to Woodbury. She was then chained up in a torture room. The Governor killed her co-conspirator Milton, and he turned into a walker. Andrea and zombie Milton were locked in the room together, and although Andrea managed to stop him, Milton bit Andrea in the process. Among others, Rick and Michonne eventually found the dying Andrea in the torture room. After saying her goodbyes, Andrea shot herself in the head.

As mentioned, the comics were entirely different. Andrea’s around for most of the 193 issues, surviving several arcs and even marrying Rick after Dale dies — Michonne links up with Rick in the TV series. But, Andrea doesn’t make it all the way through. She dies during The Whisperers arc in issue No. 167. She was bit during No. 165 when she rescued Eugene from a horde of walkers. But, like in the show, it was a slow death. She had time to say goodbye to everybody, including Rick and Carl, her stepson.

Considering she survived over 150 issues, Andrea was around way longer than her television counterpart and was much more of an integral character. So, to say her early death during the TV show was a shock to comic readers is an understatement.

