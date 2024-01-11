How ‘Echo’s end-credits scene sets up ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

To quote an entry in another Disney-owned franchise, some things never change. However much the MCU expands and evolves as it saunters ever deeper into its multifaceted Multiverse Saga, there’s one thing we can guarantee: Marvel’s addiction to post-credits scenes is going nowhere.

That even extends to Echo, Disney Plus’ latest from the House of Ideas that launches the Marvel Spotlight banner — which is apparently Marvel’s way of telling us, “Hey, it’s OK if you haven’t watched the MCU since Guardians 3. Come back for this one.” Despite its supposed self-contained status, the Alaqua Cox vehicle concludes with a major tease for the next chapter in Marvel’s newfound taste for gritty street-level shows. Namely, Daredevil: Born Again. Let’s find out how.

Echo‘s post-credits scene reveals what’s next for Kingpin

Image via Marvel Studios

Episode 5 ends with Echo embracing her heritage, her newfound mystical powers, and confronting Kingpin, finally letting go of his evil influence. With a display of a surprising psychic ability, Maya is even able to tap into Fisk’s deep-rooted childhood trauma. Although she attempts to heal it, Fisk rejects her efforts and flees from Tamaha in fear of what Maya has become.

The post-credits scene then picks up with Kingpin on his private plane as he licks his wounds — almost literally, what with his scarred eye from where Maya shot him. However, a news item on the TV lifts his spirits. Two political commentators are debating how the election for the next Mayor of New York is still anyone’s to win because the right candidate has not come along yet. The public wants someone anti-establishment, an expert on the TV says, a “bare-knuckle brawler” who can speak to those disenfranchised by politicians. An intrigued Fisk leans in… Cue fade to black.

Yes, if we are interpreting this mystifying and oblique post-credits scene accurately, it seems Fisk will run for mayor in Daredevil: Born Again, the much-anticipated new show for Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear that should be coming to Disney Plus in 2025. I say should, as the show is currently undergoing a massive creative overhaul after the original showrunners and directors were fired partway through production last year. Moon Knight‘s Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson have been brought on to rebuild it.

Clearly, though, Fisk’s mayoral stint will remain the backbone of the series, which will no doubt make Kingpin an even more dangerous foe for Matt Murdock than he was before. The downside, of course, is that a corrupt anti-politician running for office, and potentially winning, might end up hitting closer to home than some viewers may find comfortable come 2025. Let’s hope the storyline is worth it, though, and Fisk helps make the MCU great again.