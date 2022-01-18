‘How I Met Your Mother’ fans are in tears over ‘HIMYF’ throwback
This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of How I Met Your Father
How I Met Your Father, the spinoff series to beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, has finally landed. The show’s two-part premiere is now available to stream on Hulu, and one moment, in particular, is turning fans of the original into emotional wrecks. While not a direct continuation of HIMYM, the new series reveals a major connection to its forebear in the final scenes of its first episode.
Spoilers below!
At the end of the episode, Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), and Charlie (Tom Ainsley) tag along with new friends Jesse (Christopher Lowell), Sid (Suraj Sharma), and Ellen (Tien Tran), back to Jesse and Sid’s place. When they get inside, it’s revealed that they live in THE apartment from HIMYM, the same one that was once home to Ted (Josh Radnor), Marshall (Jason Segal), and Lily (Alyson Hannigan).
The latter two even get a nod, as Jesse comments that he and Sid got the place “from this old married couple who posted it on the Wesleyan alumni group.” This is a neat pick-up of a plot thread from the Mother series finale, which saw Marshall and Lily realize they needed a bigger place ahead of the arrival of their third kid.
Having prepared themselves for something unconnected to the classic show, HIMYM fans were blown away by the apartment’s appearance in the How I Met Your Father premiere.
Seeing the iconic set again brought up a lot of emotions…
As an extra bonus, Ted and Marshall’s swords are now on display above the fireplace.
As one fan pointed out, the apartment callback hits extra hard in the wake of the recent death of Bob Saget (Old Ted). On a brighter note, the fact that Jesse and Sid know Marshall and Lily paves the way for cameos from some of the old gang later in the season. At the very least, the new characters might make a visit to MacLaren’s Pub, which is directly beneath the apartment.
How I Met Your Father continues Tuesdays on Hulu.