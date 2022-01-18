This article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of How I Met Your Father

How I Met Your Father, the spinoff series to beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother, has finally landed. The show’s two-part premiere is now available to stream on Hulu, and one moment, in particular, is turning fans of the original into emotional wrecks. While not a direct continuation of HIMYM, the new series reveals a major connection to its forebear in the final scenes of its first episode.

Spoilers below!

At the end of the episode, Sophie (Hilary Duff), Valentina (Francia Raisa), and Charlie (Tom Ainsley) tag along with new friends Jesse (Christopher Lowell), Sid (Suraj Sharma), and Ellen (Tien Tran), back to Jesse and Sid’s place. When they get inside, it’s revealed that they live in THE apartment from HIMYM, the same one that was once home to Ted (Josh Radnor), Marshall (Jason Segal), and Lily (Alyson Hannigan).

The latter two even get a nod, as Jesse comments that he and Sid got the place “from this old married couple who posted it on the Wesleyan alumni group.” This is a neat pick-up of a plot thread from the Mother series finale, which saw Marshall and Lily realize they needed a bigger place ahead of the arrival of their third kid.

Having prepared themselves for something unconnected to the classic show, HIMYM fans were blown away by the apartment’s appearance in the How I Met Your Father premiere.

When they walked into the apartment in How I Met Your Father 🥺 #HIMYF — gurl nxt door (@yass_parr) January 18, 2022

Seeing the iconic set again brought up a lot of emotions…

When they showed the apartment, I teared up #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/FZF8Oj98Pl — On The Rise☁️ (@OnTheRiseYT) January 18, 2022

Not me tearing up when I saw the apartment at the end🥺 #HIMYF — Viviane🌙 (@VivianeLynne) January 18, 2022

As an extra bonus, Ted and Marshall’s swords are now on display above the fireplace.

TED’S APARTMENT I CANT AND THE SWORDS MY HEART TEARS TEARS #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/Ft8WJkrh9O — michael (@povariana) January 18, 2022

The apartment, the swords, in memory of Bob Saget 🥺 #HIMYF — Patty Rivera (@PRISMPRC) January 18, 2022

They also left the swords in the apartment! Here is hoping they at least mention some of the original characters or maybe include some cameos from #HIMYM !! 👀✨#HIMYF pic.twitter.com/06edMcBXQF — 𝚋𝚘𝚜𝚜𝚘𝚜𝚔𝚒𝚗 (@bossoskin) January 18, 2022

As one fan pointed out, the apartment callback hits extra hard in the wake of the recent death of Bob Saget (Old Ted). On a brighter note, the fact that Jesse and Sid know Marshall and Lily paves the way for cameos from some of the old gang later in the season. At the very least, the new characters might make a visit to MacLaren’s Pub, which is directly beneath the apartment.

How I Met Your Father continues Tuesdays on Hulu.