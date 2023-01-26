How long did Adam Scott play Griff Hawkins on ‘Boy Meets World?’

For people of a certain age, Boy Meets World is one of the definitive television experiences of their youth. The show ran from 1993-2000, featured the journey of a middle-aged child who becomes a man and was an early break for comedic actor Adam Scott. The Little Evil and Party Down star was bully leader Griff Hawkins and some are curious as to just how long he played the character for. Luckily, we broke it all down below and even touch on some additional details concerning a role as an extra he had at an earlier point in the much-beloved sitcom.

To begin with, Scott first entered the world of Cory Matthews and a surprisingly white Philadelphia in the second season episode titled “Band on the Run.” Here, he hands Cory a guitar and asks him and Shawn to watch it and they later pretend to be musicians in order to receive attention from girls. His run as Hawkins begins later in the same season at episode 20 (the initial appearance was the eighth that year and the 30th episode overall) and from here, he appeared in episode 21, as well as the fourth episode of the third season and the 49th episode of the overall show before never being seen again. In contrast to earlier bully Harley Keiner, Griff focuses more on hijinks and throughout his run on the show, which concluded in 1995, he has a fairly good relationship with Cory.

Several may wonder if Hawkins as played by Scott shows up in the sequel series Girl Meets World, which ran from 2015-2017 and… he does not. He is mentioned, though, when Cory names an award after him in an episode, and Scott did recently revisit this part of his past by appearing on the Pod Meets World re-watch podcast. Here, he recalled Shawn actor Rider Strong rebuffing him when the second season wrapped and, Strong was puzzled by the memory and everyone had a good laugh about it during the episode.

Scott will appear next in Madame Web in 2024. As for the podcast about the classic show, you can find it here. Its regular hosts are Strong, Will Friedle and Danielle Fishel. Ben Savage was asked to be a part of it, but declined and said podcasting was just not his thing. He has yet to appear, but guests like actor William Russ, William Daniels and Lee Norris have, and the show is expected to run for the same length as the original series did.