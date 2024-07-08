How long is ‘The Bachelorette’ season 21 premiere?

There’s just something about the summer months that makes us want to binge-watch reality shows, and if they’re about people trying to find love, that’s even better. Thankfully, The Bachelorette is about to start its 21st season, and the premiere is shaping up to be as captivating as ever.

We’ve been tuning into The Bachelor spin-off since its first episode aired in January 2003, and while we’re always ready for a new episode, there’s something especially fun and special about the season premieres. It’s time to put on your favorite sweatpants (that are different from your everyday sweatpants), stock up on your favorite La Croix and potato chips (or maybe get ambitious and make some nachos), and try to predict who Jenn Tran is going to choose.

Let’s enjoy the break from the daily grind and prepare for the first episode of The Bachelorette season 21.

Is The Bachelorette season 21 premiere a longer episode?

Image via Jenn Tran/Instagram

According to USA Today, when The Bachelorette season 21 premieres on Monday, July 8th, the episode will be two hours. We can watch it on ABC at 8pm ET/5pm PT (let’s think about what snacks we want now… and hopefully we will have AC). The first episode of each season is usually two hours, so this premiere is following tradition.

If any episode of this juicy dating reality series is going to be long, we’re glad it’s the first one because we want to see more of Jenn Tran and also get to know her love interests. We’ve already predicted who Jenn won’t choose, so we’re eager to tune into the season 21 premiere to find out for certain who she will choose.

In an interview with Glamour, Jenn Tran shared that she was looking forward to the beginning of the season when she was introduced to her suitors. She said, “I was most excited to meet the men, obviously, on night one and excited for just the connections that were going to be made. I’m a hopeless romantic. I will watch a cheesy rom-com every day for 24 hours if I could.” (We could too.)

It sounds like The Bachelorette season 21 premiere is going to be one for the books.

