How many ’16 & Pregnant’ stars have passed away?

Content warning: This article references domestic violence and drug addiction. Reader discretion is advised.

16 & Pregnant was a landmark series for reality TV when it launched in 2009, bringing the taboo subject of teenage pregnancy into homes across the U.S. Its success, however, has not been without criticism – especially towards the spotlighting of young, underaged girls and bringing them to national attention, particularly when many of them have been thrust into the limelight from a vulnerable background.

In the fifteen years since the series premiered, several main cast members have died since their time on the series has ended. This aspect of the franchise has been a key example for critics of the series format and accusations of lack of aftercare for some of its alumni.

Which 16 & Pregnant stars have passed away?

As of July 2024, five main cast members from 16 & Pregnant have died. The most famous example is Derek Underwood, the boyfriend of later-controversial alum Farrah Abraham, a month before their daughter Sophia was born. His death was a focal point of her time on the show.

Two of the teen mothers on the show, Valerie Fairman and Jordan Cashmyer, died from battles with addiction, at the ages of 23 and 26, respectively. Janice Fairman, Valerie’s mother, criticized the show for giving her daughter fame at an age she wasn’t ready for – something she believed caused her to develop a drug dependency.

In the past year, two alums of the show have lost their lives. Sean Garringer was killed in March 2024 at the age of 20, following a freak accident with an ATV. In July, Autumn Crittenden died at the age of 27. Although no cause of death has been confirmed yet, a post by the late star’s sister stated that her death was caused by domestic violence at the hands of a partner.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE (7233), or text “START” to 88788 for safe, confidential support.

If you know someone struggling with drug addiction, contact the National Drug Helpline on 1-844-289-0879 or visit their website.

