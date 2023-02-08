Is Farrah Abraham married or dating anyone? Her relationship timeline, explained

The audience has been focused on and fascinated by Farrah Abraham ever since she starred on the 2009 MTV reality show, 16 & Pregnant. Later she went on to appear in Teen Mom OG, which garnered her quite a lot of attention due to her constant feuds with her teammates.

The ups and downs in Abraham’s life are common knowledge and the former reality TV personality came under public scrutiny a couple of times for her actions that were deemed controversial. From having a child at 16 to becoming involved in the adult entertainment industry which led to her termination from Teen Mom, Abraham has repeatedly been subjected to criticism.

In 2020, she received backlash for what was implied as irresponsible parenting after she was seen dancing on a yacht wearing red lingerie. Abraham defended herself and stood against constant sex shaming against single mothers by the media. Controversies aside, she is also known for her impressive dating life.

The 30-year-old former reality TV star isn’t married and at present has been spotted with musician Mark Lovat. The pair was also spotted a couple of times holding hands and kissing at a Los Angeles Park. She has a 13-year-old daughter — Sophia Abraham — with her ex-boyfriend Derek Underwood.

Later Abraham confirmed in an interview with TMZ that she is in fact dating Lovat, who is also her friend of two years. Abraham’s intriguing dating life has always been the topic of conversation and people are always interested to know about the new man in Abraham’s life. Here’s the list of men Abraham has dated since she gained fame as a reality TV personality.

Derek Underwood (probably 2006-2008)

Before appearing in 16 & Pregnant, Abraham was in a two-and-a-half-year relationship with Derek Underwood who is also the father of her child. It is believed that their romance started in high school. Unfortunately, it couldn’t last long as Underwood died in a car accident in 2008 at the age of 17.

Shortly before the birth of their daughter, her journey as a teen mom was shown on 16 & Pregnant. Nearly 13 years later after he died in 2021, Abraham paid tribute to her former partner and called him the love of her life.

Marcel Kaminstein (2011)

In 2011, a 20-year-old Farrah revealed to Life & Style that she was dating Marcel Kaminstein, who she met on J.Date.Com. The pair started dating in Dec. 2011 but split after two months.

John Parra (2012)

In June 2012, Farrah started dating one of Ryan Seacrest’s employees, John Parra. She revealed their relationship on one of Seacrest’s morning shows where she was promoting the season finale of Teen Mom. She mentioned that they were regularly talking for two months before dating and that she started crashing at his place with his daughter.

Their relationship seemed serious to fans at first only for them to break up later in September of the same year. According to Abraham, Parra was moving a little too quickly in their relationship and was demanding more than she was willing to offer. She also went on to describe him as controlling, which was inconvenient and uncomfortable for her. Speaking to in Touch Weekly about their break-up, Farrah said,

“What went wrong was that he was upset I wouldn’t kiss him yet and make more time for him and move to LA. He texted me saying he didn’t want to talk anymore. I have my values in line and I stick to them. I’m happy I chose not to touch him or get serious with some guy who seems controlling & clingy. I’m happy I shield Sophia from any guy drama that is caused by whomever I’m dating at the time.”

Simon Saran (2015-17)

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The Teen Mom star began her romance with businessman Simon Saran in 2015. But theirs was not a smooth ride, over the two years they dated the couple constantly fought and reconciled. In her interview with OK! Magazine in 2015, she spoke about her torrid relationship with Saran where she said “We are both two go-getters always on the move, which makes it really hard to have a relationship. We’re still really great friends.” The couple finally called off their tumultuous affair in 2017.

Aden Stay (2018)

Photo by BACKGRID

Farrah and stuntman Aden Stay also made headlines in March of 2018 but they dated for less than a week. Talking to People, Aden informed that their ‘relationship’ was confined to just two dates. However, the 16 & Pregnant star had quite a lot to say about the affair.

According to her, when she saw Aden it was “love at first sight.” However, days after their split, the former Teen Mom OG star spoke to Radar about the cause of their very short relationship. She said, “I wish him well, but I’m not rushing into relationships and I like to take my time to do it right for myself and my daughter. Being the best parent I can be is my priority.”

Daniel Ishag (2020)

Image via Instagram/farrahabraham

In 2020, Abraham was reportedly dating pilot and financier Daniel Ishag. As per her mother Debra Danielson, they broke up a month after they publicly announced their relationship on Instagram.

As per Danielson, Farrah called it off because she thought he was “immature.” Speaking on the subject of their split, she stated, “It is not a relevant relationship anymore. It was too much about him. He was immature. She ended it perfectly. Block and delete!” They unfollowed each other on Instagram marking the end of their relationship for good.

As of now, Farrah has started dating Mark Lovat and fans can’t wait to see how far their relationship goes.