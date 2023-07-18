How many episodes are there in ‘Justified: City Primeval?’

After eight years, Timothy Olyphant is gearing up to play the lawman Raylan Givens in a new limited sequel.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens is leaving Kentucky for Miami and will continue enforcing justice in a new Justified sequel series titled Justified: City Primeval. Timothy Olyphant is returning to his legendary role eight years after the original Justified series concluded in 2015 after six long seasons.

Justified: City Primeval is set to debut on July 18 at 10:00 pm EST on FX with a two-episode premiere. The series is currently only being considered as a limited sequel series, and had its world premiere on the opening night of the 12th ATX Television Festival on June 1, 2023. It is slated to have eight episodes, with new episodes released every Tuesday through August 29.

Here is the full list of Justified: City Primeval episodes and their release dates:

Episode 1: “City Primeval” – July 18, 2023

Episode 2: “The Oklahoma Wildman”- July 18, 2023

Episode 3: “Backstabbers”- July 25, 2023

Episode 4: “Kokomo”- August 1, 2023

Episode 5: “You Good?”- August 8, 2023

Episode 6: “Adios”- August 15, 2023

Episode 7: “The Smoking Gun”- August 22, 2023

Episode 8: “The Question”- August 29, 2023

The series will be a continuation of the original story and will be based on Elmore Leonard’s novel City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit. A trailer for the series was released by FX a month ago, which garnered positive reactions and whopping 3 million+ views. Only one season of City Primeval has been greenlit thus far, however, Timothy Olyphant has stated that he would be open to continuing his role if the chance arose.

Catch Justified: City Primeval on FX on July 18. Or, alternatively, all episodes of City Primeval will also be available for next-day streaming on Hulu. The first two episodes air on the platform on Wednesday, July 19. If you want to catch the original series, Hulu is streaming all six seasons of Justified, too.