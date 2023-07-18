If a television show proves memorable and maintains a certain level of quality from inception to conclusion, odds are a revival of some sort will take shape at some point down the road.

It is why the Full House, Dexter and Murphy Brown franchises returned and why, today, Justified: City Primeval brings Timothy Olyphant back to the character he played for half a decade back in the 2010s. The limited series is available in a variety of places and here is how you can go about watching it.

To begin with, the further adventures of Olyphant’s Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens will air on the FX cable television network which was the home of the original project. It will air weekly after the back-to-back premiere tonight of two episodes through to Aug. 29 and apart from Olyphant (who is perhaps conveniently joined by his daughter) no other characters from the original run are returning for now. It can also be accessed on the FXNOW streaming service which does not have the main series, and, if you want to watch both, there are conventional streaming options as well as pay-per-episode platforms, too.

In the first category, you can head over to Hulu. For the second, you can find the episodes on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and even Google Play’s content rental service. All feature just the show and no special add-ons or bonus content.

To sum up, there’s a lot to look forward to for Justified fans. Here’s hoping the story, which did not initially involve Givens when it was first written, turns out to be as captivating over a decade later.