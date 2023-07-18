‘I’m not paying attention to what people are saying’: The newest star of their dad’s TV show wisely avoids the nepo baby discourse

It’s been eight years since Justified abandoned the small screen, but at long last, fans will get to see Timothy Olyphant in the role of Raylan Givens again. This time, though, he’s accompanied by his daughter, Vivian Olyphant, in Justified: City Primeval.

Working with family isn’t always smooth sailing but for this father-and-daughter duo, Olyphant’s acting debut seems like a natural progression. In an interview with The Wrap, the actress spoke about what it was like to approach her father about acting, and of course, being in the same business, it looks like he had a sneaking suspicion that this was the path for his daughter:

“I think he always knew I wanted to be an actor since I was younger, because I always loved filming things around the house. I think by the time “Justified” came around he was ready for me to join him.”

In current times, following the same career path as your parents is a guaranteed way to gather nepotism accusations, a subject that has been taking Hollywood by storm in recent years. Many stars have already commented on their “Nepo baby” status, with some even recognizing their own privilege.

Naturally, it was impossible to have a conversation about Justified: City Primeval without approaching the subject, particularly when Olyphant shares the screen with her father. When questioned about her feelings regarding the term “Nepo baby,” the actress commented:

“Well, honestly, I’m not paying attention to what people are saying. But it’s definitely normal for kids to be interested in whatever their parents are doing. Either a kid really wants to do what their parents are doing or they want to do the opposite. And watching my dad and visiting his sets, I just knew that this was something I really wanted to do.”

While avoiding thinking about it may be a decent strategy for dealing with the accusations, it certainly won’t stop them from coming. Will the public be satisfied with this answer? It’s soon to say. Perhaps we should see how Olyphant fares in City Primeval, first.