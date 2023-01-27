OG nepo baby Jane Fonda admits she didn’t understand the benefits at first

Society has had a recent awakening and is examining and discussing the pros and cons of nepotism. Children who have “made it” because of their parents are fashionably called “nepo babies” these days. Actress Jane Fonda recently opened up about how she benefited from her father Henry Fonda’s fame and when she first realized her privilege because of it.

Fonda was aware her family was different from many at a young age. “People give you things when you’re famous,” she stated to The Hollywood Reporter. “I always had a hard time understanding that. I remember when I was 7, we were given a Studebaker and a TV set. And I thought, ‘Why? We could buy them.’”

It was many years later that Fonda fully understood the impact of her father’s fame. In her 30s she began working as an activist. While doing this work she often practiced civil disobedience that would lead to run-ins with the police.

One of these incidents occurred in 1970. Fonda was arrested for climbing a wall at an Army Reserve post in Seattle. The wall was located on land that Native Americans wanted to reclaim for a cultural center. While in police custody, she was treated differently than the other protestors.

“They were beaten,” Fonda stated. “I wasn’t.” She also had the luxury of leaving her children at home where they were safe. The other protestors were forced to bring their kids. “I had my child with a governess,” she stated.

It is refreshing to hear that Fonda recognizes her privilege and continues to actively use it to make the whole a better place. One way she is currently doing this is by appearing in films such as 80 for Brady and Book Club to change the way society sees women of a certain age.

“There’s not a lot of representation for older female friends that felt authentic to Jane’s experience. It’s something she clearly thinks about and values,” stated director 80 for Brady director, Kyle Marvin.