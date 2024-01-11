How many episodes will Prime Video’s ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ have?

A fresh take on a 2005 classic is being reimagined in Prime Video’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

The reworked action comedy ditches Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, a pair of spies who team up by posing as a married couple. The series shares plenty of real estate with its nearly 20-year-old predecessor, but with a much longer runtime its guaranteed to delve far deeper into the story’s background. Prime intends to stretch the story — initially contained in a single two-hour movie — into a full-blown series, ramping up the action and laughs for a fresh audience.

The series is set to debut on Prime Video early in 2024, on Feb. 2. Early trailers promise a hilarious and action-packed romp led by two massively talented stars, with plenty to enjoy across the show’s first season.

How many episodes are in Mr. & Mrs. Smith?

The premise behind Prime Video’s new Mr. & Mrs. Smith will be familiar to fans of the 2005 original, but there’s some serious distance between the two. The fresh series is far from a direct remake, changing up huge elements of the story to make a brand new experience even for longtime fans.

In the original movie, the titular John and Jane Smith, both spies working for different agencies, meet while on a job. Unaware that the other is also a spy, the pair fall in love, get married, and live “five, six” years as spouses. Its not until they clash with one another while on the same job that they discover their true professions, a revelation that sets the pair at odds. Its funny, wild, and served as one of my favorite movies of those long ago teenage years.

The new series has far less subterfuge, at least where the leads are concerned. In Prime’s take on the story, Jane and John are aware of each other’s status as spies, and are tasked with their sham marriage as cover for a job. There should be far less of those classic marital arguments in the series, but that won’t stop the story from dazzling a second time around.

Viewers can catch the first season of the show, which will run for eight episodes, when it arrives in its entirety on Prime on Feb. 2. There won’t be a wait between episodes, which leaves viewers free to binge the entire eight-episode season as fast or slow as they’d like.