How many episodes will ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ have?

Netflix’s newest reality competition show, Squid Game: The Challenge, has officially hit the streaming platform.

Based on the wildly popular and sadistic South Korean series, 456 players faced off in challenges inspired by Squid Game in an effort to secure the largest grand prize in reality television history — $4.56 million. When the series dropped on Netflix on November 22, five episodes were available to binge.

In order, they’re titled “Red Light, Green Light,” “The Man with the Umbrella,” “War,” “Nowhere to Hide,” and “Trick or Treat.”

But, is that all we’re getting out of Squid Game: The Challenge?

If someone has already made it through the five episodes, they’ll know that the game is far from over. The first iteration of the reality competition show is a 10-episode season. According to Variety, the next four episodes will drop on November 29 — a week after the original crop of episodes appeared on Netflix.

Then, with ample time for bingers to catch up, the season finale will be released on December 6. Here are the names of each episode:

Episode 6 – “Goodbye”

Episode 7 – “Friend or Foe”

Episode 8 – “One Step Closer”

Episode 9 – “Circle of Trust”

Episode 10 – “One Lucky Day”

According to Netflix, the high majority of the 456 hopefuls were from English-speaking countries, but representation from across the globe descended onto Squid Game: The Challenge. More than half of the player base is American, while others came from places like Canada, Singapore, Sweden, South Africa, South Korea, Japan, and Brazil.

More than two-thirds of the competitors were in their 20s or 30s. But, even so, five individuals in their 70s showed up ready to win the life-changing sum of money. All in all, around 81,000 people applied to get in on the ground-breaking action, per the streaming platform’s cast breakdown.

It took 16 days to film at Wharf Studios in London, England.

Squid Game: The Challenge does its best to fuel fan service for those who loved Squid Game’s first season, a thriller-action that featured 456 financially encumbered individuals facing off in challenges that either led them closer to the enormous piggy bank, or their graves. Fans will see classic games — like Red Light, Green Light — through the 10 episodes until someone secures the cash prize.

Squid Games’ second season was greenlit in June 2022, and it has been linked to a 2024 release, but a date has yet to be officially confirmed. Until then, we get Squid Game: The Challenge!