How many people has Joe Goldberg killed in ‘You’ including season 4 part 1?

Warning: the following article contains spoilers for part one of You‘s fourth season.

Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) just cannot stay away from our screens. Netflix’s You has at long last come back with the first half of its fourth season, with a brand new look, of course. For the third time in a row, Joe is attempting to rebuild a life for himself, leaving a trail of bodies in his wake. Same old, same old.

Now, though, Joe has taken his stalker tendencies overseas, attempting to turn over a new leaf with a fancy new job, and a new name to match. Even so, starting over proves more challenging than the anti-hero anticipated, especially with another murderer on the loose. To the disappointment of many viewers, this isn’t Joe’s former wife making an unlikely comeback from the dead, but a brand-new flavor of killer, ready to give Joe a taste of his own medicine.

The first three seasons of You have gotten the audience quite used to seeing Joe deal with his problems in ways no typical person does, with murder ranking high on his list of possible solutions. With so much killing happening during the entire series, though, it’s no easy task to keep track of how many people have met their end at Joe’s hands. He most definitely isn’t counting, but we can.

During season one of You, the protagonist killed a total of six people, including his obsession at the time, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail), and her former boyfriend, Benji (Taylor Pucci). In season two, Joe’s body count decreased to two, as was the case in the show’s third season. In season three, he murdered his new stalking victim’s ex, Ryan (Scott Michael Foster), and ultimately his own wife, Love (Victoria Pedretti).

Surprisingly, in part one of You‘s fourth season, Joe murdered only one person, Vic (Sean Pertwee). Lady Phoebe’s (Tilly Keeper) personal bodyguard caught Joe in suspicious situations one too many times, and for that, he paid with his life, strangled by Joe’s own hands.

Adding up all of Joe’s kills throughout the series brings us to a grand total of 11. However, it’s safe to assume that this number will go up in the near future, as Joe inevitably confronts his new friend-turned-enemy, Rhys (Ed Speleers). If some other bodies drop on the way, Joe will certainly dispose of them as well, with the ease only a pro can muster.

The first half of You‘s season four is available for streaming on Netflix, with part two set to premiere on March 9 — if plans don’t change once again.