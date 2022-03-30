How many seasons of ‘Bridgerton’ will there be? All possible and confirmed seasons

The exciting and romantic period drama, Bridgerton, hit Netflix on Dec. 25, 2020 — giving us all the Christmas present we never knew we needed. Several fans binge-watched the series in the first days after its premiere and haven’t stopped raving about it.

Bridgerton is fun, sexy, brilliant, and sophisticated. It’s got a story to tell, and it’s a lengthy one. The Bridgerton siblings are like branches on a tree: linked together inexplicably, each sprouting off to live their own life and romance while staying close and true to their family unit.

The first season of Bridgerton focused on the romance between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings. Phoebe Dynevor plays Daphne, and fan-favorite, Regé-Jean Page, plays the Duke. The two appeared as star-crossed lovers from the beginning, and their romance was full of ups and downs — and a lot of steamy romance.

The first season was enticing; fans couldn’t stop watching or talking about it over coffee or wine. Bridgerton was everywhere, and its momentum still isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

While we don’t expect Basset to return to Bridgerton, Daphne will return in the second season to help the family as her brother Anthony finds love. With new episodes currently streaming on Netflix, how many seasons of Bridgerton can fans anticipate?

How many seasons of Bridgerton are confirmed?

In April of 2021, Netflix announced that Bridgerton would be returning for seasons 3 and 4. It’ll be interesting to see Netflix’s direction in creating the storyline with two more seasons guaranteed. Will they be on board with more seasons, as Shonda Rhimes hopes for, or will they try to tie a bow at four seasons?

How many seasons of Bridgerton would Shonda Rhimes like to create?

In a chat with Variety, Rhimes said she’s aiming for eight seasons — and with good reason.

“There are eight Bridgerton siblings, and as far as I’m concerned, there are eight Bridgerton seasons. And maybe more.”

Daphne, Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Eloise, Francesca, Hyacinth, and Gregory are the eight siblings. The stories will likely be told in this order if Netflix continues to be inspired by each book in the Bridgerton series.

Of course, each season highlighting one sibling makes sense for the series to continue and tell the stories. Each character gets an in-depth storyline as the focus of one book, meaning each season focusing on one character would allow viewers to get to know them personally.

The Duke and I; The Viscount who Loved Me; An Offer from A Gentleman; Romancing Mr. Bridgerton; To Sir Phillip, With Love; When He Was Wicked; It’s In His Kiss; and On The Way To The Wedding are the eight books that feature the Bridgerton siblings as they look to find romance.