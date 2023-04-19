How many seasons of ‘The Mandalorian’ will there be?

Season 3 of The Mandalorian has swiftly come and gone, leaving fans once again craving more. The latest run, which aired weekly across March and April 2023, finally gave Star Wars enthusiasts a better look at the world of Mandalore, expanding far beyond Din Djarin and Grogu’s crusade.

With the finale opening up multiple possibilities for the future of The Mandalorian, fans are understandably wondering just how long that future will last. The good news is that a fourth season is already in the works, and creator Jon Favreau sounds ready for more after that. The bad news is that any seasons past the fourth have, for now, remained only in the realm of possibility.

Of season 4, The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa has said Jon Favreau is now done writing it, so fans should expect it sooner rather than later. Famuyiwa also confirmed that production could start later this year, which would mean a much smaller gap between seasons 3 and 4, than that between seasons 2 and 3.

Both the director and showrunner seem confident that season 4 will not be the last we see of Mandalore. Whether that happens within The Mandalorian or during a spin-off is less clear. Famuyiwa said he’d be “shocked if they just stopped making them at this point,” a sentiment backed by the fact that Favreau has said he doesn’t have an ending in mind for this story, even going as far as to say that “these characters potentially could be with us for a while,” and that he’s “looking forward to doing much more.”

It seems like fans of The Mandalorian can allow themselves to be optimistic about spending more time with these characters and in this world for a while to come. For now, though, they can watch and rewatch all three seasons on Disney Plus.