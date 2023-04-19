Season three of The Mandalorian ends on April 19 and will determine if our Mandalorian heroes were able to take back Mandalore or if the Imperials were able to succeed with their plans. And while there are reports that interest in the latest season has dropped, showrunner Jon Favreau has expressed that he plans to continue to work on the series and has no idea when it would end.

With season three of this popular Star Wars series about to come to an end, has there been any confirmation about a potential season four? Or will season three be the end of the series for the time being due to new Star Wars titles coming out on Disney Plus?

Will there be a season 4 of The Mandalorian?

There was a three-year gap between seasons two and season three of The Mandalorian, compared to the one-year gap that seasons one and two had. As season three of the hit Star Wars Disney Plus series is about to come to an end, updates for The Mandalorian were recently shared, leading up to the show’s season finale.

The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa has revealed that Din Djarin and Grogu’s story will continue and would be surprised if the show came to a halt. Famuyiwa has also confirmed that filming for season four would begin sometime this year and that all the episodes for the fourth season have already been written.

Thus, a fourth season of The Mandalorian has been confirmed. Unfortunately, a scheduled release date has not yet been announced but it was predicted that it could be released in 2024. In the meantime, all episodes of The Mandalorian seasons one to three are available to stream on Disney Plus.