‘The Mandalorian’ fans seemingly giving up on latest season in droves

It seems interest in The Mandalorian is dropping, and there is nothing that Pedro Pascal or young Grogu could do about it. According to recent data, demand for the newest season is lower compared to the previous two seasons. And no, celebrity cameos aren’t the solution to save the series.

The Warp obtained data via Parrot Analytics that suggests interest in the US for this Star Wars Disney Plus series is at an all-time low. This company is able to rate a show’s demand from viewers as well as share information about the content’s valuation.

Recent data shows that season three’s interest floats around the same as season two. However, it hasn’t been able to reach the peak that season one obtained back in 2019. At the same time, as the show progresses throughout the week, interest in season three begins to drop. The data also shows that a downslope trend is emerging after 30 days after the show’s premiere. In comparison, season two’s interest increased during the same amount of time.

However, it’s not all bad news for the Star Wars series. While interest in the show is dwindling, demand for season three is still on par with season two and is much higher compared to other titles, such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars season seven, The Book of Boba Fett, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

At the moment, there isn’t any news as to when The Mandalorian will come to an epic conclusion. Star Wars showrunner, Jon Favreau has revealed he enjoys working on this show and has no plans on stopping. He also revealed that The Mandalorian is connected to other titles such as Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew and it has been a collaborative effort to work with other showrunners and writers in connecting the other shows.

If Disney and Lucasarts think that they could still benefit from The Mandalorian despite what the data shows, then expect more seasons of this popular Star Wars series to be produced.