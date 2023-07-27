How many years has ‘Big Brother’ been on?

Big Brother is undoubtedly one of the best and most popular reality competition series in current times. It has all the elements for a juicy TV show, with contestants signing themselves up for living in a new environment with people they have never met, completely isolated from the outside world. And, let’s face it, what’s better than getting an insight into other people’s lives 24 hours a day, seven days a week? For curious folks who enjoy drama, the answer is nothing.

It’s not always easy to land on a good formula, but John de Mol Jr. struck gold with Big Brother. The premise works wonderfully, and proof of that is the sheer amount of adaptations the show has received in numerous countries around the globe. Well, that and the amount of time it has been on the air, of course.

When did Big Brother premiere?

Image via CBS

The original Dutch version of Big Brother premiered on Sept. 16, 1999, meaning that, at the time of writing, the franchise has been around for almost 24 years. Typically, it takes a bit for international companies to get with the program and start producing their own versions of shows, but not in this case. The American version of Big Brother came hot on the original’s heels, beginning to air its first season on July 5, 2000. Naturally, this means that the U.S. adaptation has been on for 23 years, only 10 months less than its Dutch counterpart.

Big Brother has crowned so many winners over the years, sparked so many romances, and entertained so many viewers, that it’s hard for fans to imagine their lives without a healthy dose of reality TV in their lives. Hopefully, they won’t have to go without it anytime soon.