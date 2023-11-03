How much does the cast of ‘Chicago P.D.’ make?

With the clamor for higher salaries for actors and behind the scenes staff rages on, the Chicago P.D. cast and crew have been doing what they can to keep spirits high.

The NBC procedural show has been a hit since it first aired, proving the long-running Chicago franchise knows what it’s doing. However, despite its solid fandom, the actors on Chicago P.D. are not the most popular, and much of their finances remain unknown. In August, a group of 15 non-unionized production assistants who worked on the set of the show had to receive a monetary boost. The cast and crew members each donated a pool of money, awarding the assistants $1,500 each. This was a result of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, which halted work for everyone involved. As the show ventures on to its 11th season, here are the highest-paid members of their all-time cast, and how much they earned per episode.

Tracy Spiridakos

Tracy Spiridakos joined the cast of Chicago P.D. as the spirited Detective Hailey Upton when the show was already in its 4th season. Although her exit was recently announced, it has been revealed that she made about $70,000 per episode. This salary is nothing to sniff at, especially for a newcomer. In proper One Chicago fashion, she also has starred in crossover episodes of Chicago Fire and Chicago Med as well as in FBI, Revolution, and MacGyver. She also had previous appearances in movies such as Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Mortal Kombat: Legacy. Her net worth is estimated to be roughly $1.5 million.

Jesse Lee Soffer

Jesse Lee Soffer’s character, Detective Jay Halstead, first appeared in Chicago Fire in 2013. His appearance on Chicago P.D. was definitely an attraction for the show while it was still in its infancy. As a supporting cast member, his character, Halstead, was a professional counterpoint to the central character Hank Voight. According to undisclosed sources, Soffer earned roughly $160,000 per episode for his stellar portrayal of bad boy Halstead. Jesse Lee Soffer has also appeared in episodes of Law & Order: SVU, Jodi Arias: Dirty Little Secret, As the World Turns, and The Brady Bunch Movie. His current net worth sits at an estimated $5 million.

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush’s portrayal of Erin Lindsay is a fan favorite. Other than the central character Hank Voight, she’s probably the show’s best-known hero. Her relationships with Voight and Halstead created multiple complex storylines for the show’s writers, especially when they pulled her in opposite directions. As Erin Lindsay, Bush reportedly had a salary of $180,000. Unlike most of the main cast, the actress had appeared more recently in a very popular show before she joined Chicago P.D. She appeared as Brooke Davis, a central figure in the WB/CW drama series One Tree Hill. The show premiered in 2003 and remained until 2012. Bush also appeared in multiple films such as John Tucker Must Die, Incredibles 2, The Narrows, and Chalet Girl. After leaving Chicago P.D. in 2017, she would produce and star in her own show: Good Sam. Bush’s net worth is currently estimated to be $11 million.

Jon Seda

Jon Seda has been a long core supporting cast member in the Chicago franchise. Like most of the principal cast, he first appeared as Detective Antonio Dawson in Chicago Fire before he moved on to Chicago P.D. That would not be the end, however. His character was so prominent that showrunner Dick Wolf launched a spinoff series, Chicago Justice, with him as the central character. Fans of Detective Dawson had to say goodbye to the character in 2019 when he left the show. At the time of his departure, Seda was earning an unconfirmed $190,000 salary per episode. Before his time as Detective Dawson, he was an amateur boxer who got cast in the 1992 boxing film Gladiator.

Jason Beghe

Jason Beghe has long been the beloved Detective Sergeant Hank Voight, ever since the pilot episode of Chicago P.D. aired in September 2014. Unsurprisingly, Beghe, being the central character, tops this list as the most paid actor on the show. In a Celebrity Net Worth interview, he revealed that he earns his keep on the show to the tune of $250,000 per episode. Prior to his years as Voight, he also appeared in films such as Thelma & Louise, G.I. Jane, and Safelight. These, along with his salary and other royalties he earns from the role, adds up to an impressive $9 million net worth.